Demand for Apple TV+ originals is well above average

Los Angeles: October 31, 2019 – Leading up to the highly anticipated debut of Apple TV+ this Friday, November 1, Parrot Analytics is tracking pre-release demand for the new streamer’s original series, including See, For All Mankind, Dickinson and The Morning Show. According to pre-release demand data captured over the past seven days (October 21-27, 2019), the company found that the upcoming Apple TV+ shows are well ahead of the audience demand average across all TV shows in the United States over the same time period.

See and For All Mankind are already attracting 11.7 and 11.1 times more demand than the average TV show in the U.S. ahead of launch, respectively. Dickinson has registered 3.3 times the demand average whilst The Morning Show has managed 1.8 times the average in the U.S. over the past seven days.

Parrot Analytics also compared the pre-release U.S. and global demand for Apple TV+’s four top series to that of other hit streaming shows. For example, U.S. pre-release demand for the Apple TV+ series is tracking well ahead of that of Hulu’s first season of The Handmaid’s Tale in the week leading up to their respective premieres.



In its analysis, the company compared the average U.S. demand over the period October 21-27, 2019 for the Apple TV+ series to The Handmaid’s Tale season 1 demand over the same seven day pre-premiere period (April 17-23, 2017).

By comparing the pre-release demand for Apple TV+ series with the pre-release demand for the first season of The Handmaid’s Tale prior to its release (See chart 2), Parrot Analytics has found that in the United States:

• See is 897% ahead of The Handmaid’s Tale in the lead-up to its S1 premiere.

• For All Mankind is842% ahead of The Handmaid’s Tale in the lead-up to its S1 premiere.

• Dickinson is 184% ahead of The Handmaid’s Tale in the lead-up to its S1 premiere.

• The Morning Show is 54% ahead of The Handmaid’s Tale in the lead-up to its S1 premiere.

Conversely, Parrot Analytics also found that pre-release demand for The Handmaid’s Tale in most international markets in the five day period before it launched was well ahead of the pre-release demand seen in the five day period leading up to launch for the Apple TV+ series on a per capita basis.

“Based on the demand that we are seeing, Apple TV+ promotion of the series in the U.S. has put them in a position to succeed domestically. However, they have to rapidly accelerate their international marketing if they hope to be a key player in the global Streaming Wars,” notes Courtney Williams, Head of Partnerships, Parrot Analytics. “The advantage of active and ongoing hardware penetration will be key domestically and should provide the necessary foundation to drive demand globally.”

For this overview, Parrot Analytics also compared the pre-release demand for Apple TV+ originals over the 7-day period October 21-27, 2019, with the pre-release demand for Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy (February 5-11, 2019). Umbrella Academy quickly became one of America’s most in-demand series after it launched on February 15, 2019. Parrot Analytics has found that For All Mankind‘s pre-release demand is 54% ahead of the pre-release demand for The Umbrella Academy for the comparable seven day lead-up period.



About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

