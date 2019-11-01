Real Journeys launches 2020 Cruise-for-a-Cause fundraiser

Real Journeys invites organisations doing great work in their communities to apply for its popular Cruise-for-a-Cause fundraiser in 2020.

Cruise-for-a-Cause is held every year in the World Heritage Area of Fiordland at the start of the overnight cruise season on the Fiordland Navigator in Doubtful Sound and Milford Mariner in Milford Sound.

The cruises include a delicious three course buffet dinner, overnight accommodation in private cabins, a buffet breakfast and water activities (exploring the fiords up close in a kayak or small boat).

Real Journeys General Manager Paul Norris says the vessels, crew, three-course dinner, breakfast and water activities are all provided at no cost and the successful applicants keep 100% of the proceeds.

“Since 2015 this unique fundraising opportunity has given hard working community organisations substantial amounts of money with relatively little effort required. The feedback we receive is always fantastic, and why wouldn’t it be? Supporters get to spend the night in one of the most spectacular places in the world – Fiordland.”

Applications are open now and community-based not-for-profit/charitable organisations can apply for the entire Doubtful Sound Overnight Cruise (Saturday 29 August) or Milford Sound Overnight Cruise (Friday 18 September).

Real Journeys is looking for causes that enhance the lives or activities of the community particularly in the areas of conservation, education, health or rescue. The selected organisations must be able to promote and sell all their tickets for the Cruise-for-a-Cause at an agreed retail rate.

This year a record $80,000 was raised for Queenstown’s Baskets of Blessing/Let’s Eat and Dunedin’s Wildlife Hospital. Over the last four years, Cruise-for-a-Cause has raised more than $230,000 for nine non-profit groups.

Applications close on 15 December 2019. For more information or to apply go to www.cruiseforacause.co.nz





