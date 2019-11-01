Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Real Journeys launches 2020 Cruise-for-a-Cause fundraiser

Friday, 1 November 2019, 1:47 pm
Press Release: Real Journeys

Real Journeys invites organisations doing great work in their communities to apply for its popular Cruise-for-a-Cause fundraiser in 2020.

Cruise-for-a-Cause is held every year in the World Heritage Area of Fiordland at the start of the overnight cruise season on the Fiordland Navigator in Doubtful Sound and Milford Mariner in Milford Sound.

The cruises include a delicious three course buffet dinner, overnight accommodation in private cabins, a buffet breakfast and water activities (exploring the fiords up close in a kayak or small boat).

Real Journeys General Manager Paul Norris says the vessels, crew, three-course dinner, breakfast and water activities are all provided at no cost and the successful applicants keep 100% of the proceeds.

“Since 2015 this unique fundraising opportunity has given hard working community organisations substantial amounts of money with relatively little effort required. The feedback we receive is always fantastic, and why wouldn’t it be? Supporters get to spend the night in one of the most spectacular places in the world – Fiordland.”

Applications are open now and community-based not-for-profit/charitable organisations can apply for the entire Doubtful Sound Overnight Cruise (Saturday 29 August) or Milford Sound Overnight Cruise (Friday 18 September).

Real Journeys is looking for causes that enhance the lives or activities of the community particularly in the areas of conservation, education, health or rescue. The selected organisations must be able to promote and sell all their tickets for the Cruise-for-a-Cause at an agreed retail rate.

This year a record $80,000 was raised for Queenstown’s Baskets of Blessing/Let’s Eat and Dunedin’s Wildlife Hospital. Over the last four years, Cruise-for-a-Cause has raised more than $230,000 for nine non-profit groups.

Applications close on 15 December 2019. For more information or to apply go to www.cruiseforacause.co.nz


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Real Journeys on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Training: 27 Percent Increase In Trades Academy Places

Two secondary-school initiatives are being expanded as part of the Government’s plan to see more young New Zealanders take up a trade to help close the skills gap. More>>

ALSO:

Unsolicited Messages: NZ Company Fined $36,000

The New Zealand Trustees Association (NZTA) and founder, Errol Anderson, have been fined a total penalty of NZ$ 44,000 in the Auckland High Court for sending unsolicited commercial electronic messages. More>>

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

“There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 