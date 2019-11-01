Cengage and McGraw-Hill seek clearance

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Friday, 1 November 2019, 3:17 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc and McGraw-Hill Education, Inc to merge their global educational publishing businesses.

Cengage and McGraw-Hill are both global publishers of educational products, such as textbooks and other learning materials used in educational institutions. In New Zealand, Cengage supplies textbooks and associated products to the primary, secondary and tertiary education sectors (ie, universities and polytechnics), while McGraw-Hill predominantly supplies these products to the tertiary sector with a small volume supplied to the primary sector.

A public version of the clearance application will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register.

Background
We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.


