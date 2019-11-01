Skellerup acquires UK silicone products business
Skellerup announced today it has acquired UK based Silclear Limited for GBP 3.3 million.
Silclear designs and manufactures innovative silicone products for international customers in the dairy and medical industries.
Skellerup Group CEO David Mair said, “The acquisition is an excellent fit for Skellerup. Silclear’s products are a great extension to the range we offer to our international Agri customers. Their technology will also enable us to provide new and enhanced solutions for our Industrial Division customers. The Silclear business is performing well and will be immediately earnings accretive to the Skellerup Group. We are pleased to welcome the Silclear team to the Group.”