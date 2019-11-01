Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Most New Zealanders think it’s illegal

Friday, 1 November 2019, 4:06 pm
Press Release: LegaSea

Bottom trawling is an indiscriminate fish harvesting process, capturing all in its path and scraping vital marine growth off the seabed. The damage is unseen as it’s underwater and out of sight. The environmental impacts from the agricultural sector is attracting increasing attention and public concern about the damage caused by some commercial fishing methods is also rising. The majority of people don’t even think bottom trawling is allowed inshore. It is.

In 2017, MPI openly admitted that bottom trawling and dredging are the most destructive fishing methods, causing damage to seabed habitats and reducing the density and diversity of species that live there.

As far back as the 14th century people recognised the stupidity of trawling. It was banned and even made a capital offence in some countries. People took preserving their resources very seriously.

“Given the capabilities of modern science it is beyond comprehension why bottom trawling is still allowed when there are more environmentally friendly alternatives, including long lining and trapping, available to today’s fishers,” says LegaSea spokesperson Scott Macindoe.

LegaSea, a not-for-profit organisation raising awareness of marine environmental issues, believes it’s the Quota Management System and the power wielded by quota holders that is the
key barrier to responsible and sustainable fishing.

Section 11 of the Fisheries Act 1996 gives the Minister of Fisheries, Stuart Nash, the authority to protect inshore waters by specifying catch limits, fishing areas, methods and seasons, in the interests of sustainability.

“Despite empowering legislation and strong public support it’s a worry that the Minister won’t act in the public interest when it comes to banning trawling from inshore waters,” says Macindoe.

There are over 20,000 trawls in New Zealand waters every year and commercial fishing is becoming even more industrialised with bigger and more powerful trawlers. This does not bode well for our fish stocks or the health of the marine environment nor does it fit with public opinion.

“The public have had enough. People are shocked when they learn the truth, that trawling is allowed inshore. They want it stopped today,” says Scott Macindoe.

LegaSea will at the Tauranga Fishing and Boat Show from Friday until Sunday at Trustpower Arena, Baypark, where the impacts of bottom trawling will be a hot topic of discussion.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from LegaSea on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Training: 27 Percent Increase In Trades Academy Places

Two secondary-school initiatives are being expanded as part of the Government’s plan to see more young New Zealanders take up a trade to help close the skills gap. More>>

ALSO:

Unsolicited Messages: NZ Company Fined $36,000

The New Zealand Trustees Association (NZTA) and founder, Errol Anderson, have been fined a total penalty of NZ$ 44,000 in the Auckland High Court for sending unsolicited commercial electronic messages. More>>

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

“There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 