Inaugural flight great signal for tourism, business

Friday, 1 November 2019, 5:29 pm
Press Release: Business Central - Wellington

The inaugural flight into Wellington today of one of the world’s most modern aircraft is a great signal for the region’s tourism and business sectors, says Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"Singapore Airline’s A350-900 introduces more options than passengers in and out of Wellington have ever had, and gives regional exporters another, more direct, option for getting vital goods to Singapore and Asia and on to Europe.

"This is also a real vote of confidence in the whole of the region, its businesses, and its ability to draw tourists.

"It’s also a great example of collaboration and forward thinking, with Wellington Airport being a part of the trialling of the aircraft on its runway to test its performance and gain the necessary operating approvals from Airbus.

"That work has built a relationship that will also result in the A350-900 flying five times a week on the Wellington-Melbourne-Singapore route from January.

"A further big plus is that the aircraft is about 20% more fuel efficient, and is quieter than its predecessor, so it’s a win-win."

"Following Wellington Airport’s $1 billion redevelopment plans announced last week, these new A350 flights reinforce the need to now build proper road and public transport links with the central city. Otherwise passengers’ world-class travel experience will end at the gate and grind to a halt in the Mt Victoria Tunnel.


