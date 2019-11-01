Confidence Bounce Back

Chamber Business Confidence Survey Over 800 firms surveyed

• Business Confidence lifts net 24 points

• 47% of firms are recruiting; 80% for skills

• Over 50% of firms who are recruiting are

having difficulty finding right people, right skills

The business survey of Auckland and surrounding regions (top half of the North Island) shows business confidence has bounced back significantly from the last quarter.

Net confidence for the last quarter was negative 52 points and this quarter is negative 28.

The biggest opinion move was those who believed the business situation would deteriorate. Last quarter this measured 60% of respondents, but this time that figure dropped to 43%.

Those who believed the business situation would improve jumped from 8% last quarter to 15% in this survey.

When isolating the Auckland region, the result remained the same.

The three big concerns for the region’s businesses were:

• Global uncertainty.

• Compliance costs including local councils.

• Availability of talent.



