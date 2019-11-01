A World First



TAHITO is indigenous ethical investing. We apply ancestral Māori knowledge to benefit future generations. We believe this is a world first.

Supported by our seed investors, our first TAHITO investment fund went live in early October. The TAHITO Trans-Tasman Equity Fund (TAHITO Fund) is a wholesale PIE fund managed by Clarity Funds Management Limited, in partnership with TAHITO Limited as the investment adviser.

Creator Tem Hall says that “TAHITO is a unique way of measuring companies using Māori ancestral knowledge combined with conventional financial analysis.

As awareness in climate change and sustainability intensifies the world is increasingly looking toward indigenous cultures, values and sustainability practices for solutions.

The TAHITO Fund is for wholesale investors, who want competitive market returns but equally would like to see their capital applied to a high ethical standard, and in investments that are making a positive social and environmental impact.

The TAHITO Fund uses ethical screens derived from Māori indigenous values. Māori values and ethics place people and the environment in high priority. This thinking falls out of the ancestral Māori worldview, which centres on the connection and interrelationship of all things.

The investment process measures ‘Aroha Connection’. We are measuring the transition of companies from the ‘substantive’, internally focused, very self-absorbed behaviours, to the ideal ‘relational’, externally connected, collective behaviours. This requires ethically strong and committed governance with a clear drive toward sustainability to enhance financial returns.

Arguably it is the loss of connection that underpins the major issues we face across the world from climate change to loneliness. We believe that by re-connecting you can drive positive change in socio-economics, finance and all societal behaviours.”

TAHITO Limited is the pōtiki (youngest member) of the Investment Services Group (ISG) whānau. ISG manages over $5.5 billion in client funds.

We look forward to sharing in conversation around sustainability and the revitalisation of our environment, communities and the economy.



