Winely named NZX top 10 early stage company at TIN awards

Friday, 1 November 2019, 6:47 pm
Press Release: Winely

Wine technology company named NZX top 10 early stage company at TIN awards


Southern company building fermentation monitoring technology for winemakers, Winely, took away a top 10 position in the 2019 TIN (Technology Investment Network) awards this week.


Winely provides winemakers with real-time data on their fermentations, removing the need to manually sample tanks and increasing speed of decision making for wineries.


The NZX top 10 early stage companies awards recognised companies that have the potential to be in the TIN200 companies in the near future. TIN200 companies are the largest, fastest growing technology companies in NZ and include success stories such as Pushpay, Xero, and 90 Seconds.


Abbe Hyde, cofounder and CTO of Winely accepted the award on the companies behalf ‘we’re proud to be recognised in the top 10 early stage companies by TIN and NZX. It is an absolute honour to be recognised for the amazing technology our team is building. NZ is known for building world class wine technologies, we’re incredibly excited to be an example of this.’


Winely has gone from strength to strength this year, successfully completing in field trials and working with major wineries in NZ, Australia, and the US. Winely technology allows winemakers to monitor their ferments in real-time and use the data to enhance practices, reduce costs and improve end wine quality. ‘It's a world first’ CTO, Hyde explains ‘previously winemakers have used data to make decisions on interventions with their ferments, but the data collection wine sampling methods have been manual meaning its difficult to respond in a timely fashion. Being that wine is a living, biological product it can change rapidly. Winely gives winemakers the ability to track this and respond accordingly’.


The top 10 NZX early stage companies included Winely, Ambit, Parkable, Joyous, Kami, Montoux, Passphere, Surgical Design Studio, and Taska Prosthetics.

