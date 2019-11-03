Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Huawei supports Team New Zealand 5G project - Comment

Sunday, 3 November 2019, 10:48 am
Press Release: Huawei

Huawei supports Team New Zealand 5G project - Comment

Andrew Bowater, Deputy Managing director of Huawei New Zealand,

“We’re pleased to be supporting Spark’s 5G trial for Team New Zealand. 5G done in the right way is an immense opportunity for the country. In this case, using 5G means Emirates Team New Zealand can deliver data and video in real time back to engineers and designers, while sailing. This gives them a clear advantage as they prepare to win the Cup.

“We’re delivering this for Spark via the existing private pilot service in place, as an extension of the work we’ve been doing at the Spark Lab in Wynyard Quarter. We know Huawei technology is the best in the market and we’re pleased to be able to show New Zealand again what our technology enables. As the country’s understanding of 5G matures, it’s clear that not all 5G is the same and speeds differ hugely.

“Huawei now has more than 50 5G deals around the world, and 60% of them are in Europe. In the UK, both Vodafone and EE have launched commercial 5G networks using Huawei technology on their RAN. Our success globally is a clear indication of Huawei’s competitive prices and superior technology. Leading telecommunication network providers choose us, because our 5G offering is the best. We still want to work with the New Zealand Government, so the country doesn’t have to compromise on competition or quality.”

