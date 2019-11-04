Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Home-to-gate travel advice in Auckland Airport app

Monday, 4 November 2019, 9:29 am
Press Release: Auckland Airport

Real time travel information taking you from home to departure gate is now available through the latest version of the Auckland Airport app.

Designed to take the stress out of airport departures and arrivals, for the first time the revamped app creates a personalised itinerary for the day of travel – from when to leave home to how long it will take to clear Customs and Aviation Security.

It is the only app pulling together the complete journey from home to the gate of any flight departing from Auckland Airport, says Auckland Airport’s General Manager Technology and Marketing, Jonathan Good.

“It’s a real step-change in the functionality of our app, with stress-free trip planning at its heart. As Auckland Airport progresses its plans for a multi-million-dollar infrastructure build we need to give people the tools to make their journey as easy as possible.

“We’ve had an app since 2013, but we knew we needed to move beyond flight information and parking bookings to an integrated solution built around customer needs.

“To really understand what customers wanted we went into the terminals and talked directly to the people using our airport. After every iteration of the design we went back to our customers to check if what we’d developed hit the mark. It really has been designed by customers for customers,” says Jonathan.

Functionality from the previous version of the app, such as booking a carpark and shopping The Mall, is still included, but can now be linked through to the personalised itinerary when signed into Auckland Airport with Strata Club. Strata Club is Auckland Airport’s no-cost loyalty rewards scheme.

“As we get underway with Auckland Airport’s massive programme of infrastructure development both in and around the terminals, the app will be an important tool to support a stress-free journey.

“We’ll continue to evolve the app to ensure the functionality keeps pace with the needs of all the visitors to the airport.”


