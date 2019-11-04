Grazing gem for sale provides lifestyle options



A pocket of largely flat to easy contoured land amid the hill country behind Gisborne is a grazing or lifestyle gem, offering the opportunity for anyone seeking a smaller scale farm/lifestyle or existing land owners wanting to expand their grazing capabilities on easier East Coast country.

Located on 1865 Tiniroto Road only 30 minutes from Gisborne, the 42ha property is a short trip from the Waerenga-o-kuri community and its very popular primary school, a mere one kilometre from the property.

Much of the development work has been completed on the block, already subdivided into eight well sized paddocks well matched to the property’s water sources and contour and all accessible via farm tracks.

Farm water supply is delivered largely through man made dams and spring supply, including a large pond near the rear of the property.

Tree planting around the property is reasonably extensive, with potential to also plant in more sidlings and waterways if desired.

Fertility on the property has been maintained thanks to regular applications of 200 kilogrammes a hectare a year of Super 1 fertiliser.

Tiniroto Road offers an opportunity for local farmers to use this property to leverage into more forgiving finishing country, taking advantage of the highly positive returns expected in the red meat sector over coming seasons amid growing global demand.

Alternatively, thanks to its well-located position and conveniently sized parcel an owner can simply enjoy the lifestyle possibilities it offers alongside its income earning potential.

For those choosing to make the property home there are some spectacularly appealing housing options, including some that overlook the Gisborne seascape.

Its size means it offers rewarding income potential on a scale that could be combined with a city based job, a short commute away.

The property is being marketed for sale by tender through Bayleys Gisborne, with tenders due to close on Thursday November 14.

“Very seldom do we have the opportunity to offer parcels of this size, location and lifestyle potential,” says Bayleys Gisborne salesperson Simon Bousfield.

“We expect a range of interest from those looking to compliment larger farming operations, or setting up as a lifestyle or semi-retirement option.”



