Parrot Analytics partners with Spain’s Mediacrest to optimize marketing and sales strategy

Utilizing Parrot Analytics’ demand data and analysis, Mediacrest will initially focus on its new series Time Hunter and El Clásico debuting at MIPCOM.

MIPCOM: Cannes – Parrot Analytics, a leading data analytics company that specializes in optimizing TV industry workflows through its global demand data and analyses, has partnered with Barcelona-based production company, Mediacrest, to maximize marketing ROI and identify new sales opportunities.

Mediacrest, which is known for its diverse library of content for both Spanish national and international audiences, is launching two new series at MIPCOM: Time Hunter, a sci-fi thriller featuring a female air force pilot in the lead, and El Clásico, a documentary series that takes a deep dive into the culture and history of Madrid and Barcelona. The company is working with Parrot Analytics to identify the best sales targets for the series based upon audience demand for content with comparable attributes.

“Working with Parrot Analytics has provided us with very valuable insights into the Spanish market. We learned, for example, that documentaries are in the Top 20 most in-demand shows in Spain across all platforms. They also identified drama trends that revealed an increasing demand for sci-fi/crime and thriller genres,” said Francisco Pou, CEO, Mediacrest. “As Mediacrest is focused on both documentary and drama series at MIPCOM, this has been very helpful information to get a better understanding of what platforms are succeeding with this type of content.”

“Armed with data that provides a better understanding of the popularity of content, producers like Mediacrest are able to make more informed decisions about what platforms – linear and digital – they should try to sell to and the value they should assign to that content,” said Alejandro Rojas, Regional Director, Latin America. “Parrot Analytics has developed metrics that no other data analytics company can offer and these serve as valuable guide posts to companies trying to compete in an increasing crowded content marketplace.”

About Mediacrest

Mediacrest Entertainment is a new model of audiovisual content production for TV operators and platforms on the national and international market.

We use Big Data and experience to make a predictive selection of content investment, with the aim of offering top-quality fiction and ensuring the stories we tell reach the greatest possible number of viewers.

At Mediacrest we put our trust in talent and experience to develop and create outstanding fiction content. Our team of professionals has many years of experience in television and audiovisual production. Excellence and quality form the cornerstones of our work.



About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world’s largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms. Parrot Ana-lytics is a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, helping them optimize content workflows in real time. Partnering with companies across the entire content supply chain, from agencies to global direct-to-consumer platforms, Parrot Analytics helps drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increased subscriber growth and retention. The company has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Singapore, Mexico City, São Paulo and Auckland. Connect with us on YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

