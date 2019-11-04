Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Is the primary sector thriving on smart data?

Monday, 4 November 2019, 1:55 pm
4 November 2019

The adoption of digital technologies is one of the key challenges facing the primary sector. The rapid development of AI, machine vision, automation and robotic technologies has enabled New Zealand agritech companies to develop solutions that were not possible even five years ago. While leading producers are investing in this opportunity, there are many more smaller businesses that could certainly benefit as well. 

For the last 8 years, agritech leaders, tech developers, large producers and early adopters have met at the annual MobileTECH Ag conference. This leading agritech event is running next year on the 7-8 April 2020 in Rotorua, New Zealand. 

“MobileTECH Ag showcases new, innovative and emerging digital technologies relevant to our agricultural, horticultural and forestry industries,” said Ken Wilson, the Event Director. 

“The theme for MobileTECH Ag 2020 is ‘thriving on smart data’. While data has always been important to farmers and growers, the ability to automatically capture, analyze and act on an endless stream of business data is, potentially, transformative,” said Mr Wilson. 

The agritech community is continuing to grow from strength to strength. The NZ Government estimates that agritech goods exports are worth $1.4 billion annually. 

In just over a year, the sector has seen the launch of a dedicated membership grouping, Agritech New Zealand and the Government’s cross-agency agritech taskforce. 

Agritech New Zealand has been critical in giving the agritech sector a strong voice and opening up new international markets for NZ companies. The cross-agency taskforce is currently developing a plan to transform the agritech sector by creating a coordinated supporting ecosystem, drive innovation and increase technology adoption by the sector.

“Both groupings will be presenting at MobileTECH Ag 2020,” said Mr Wilson. “It is exciting to see the agritech sector grow and have an opportunity to promote industry collaboration and technology development”. 

Details on MobileTECH Ag 2020 programme including the programme are now available. This tech event runs on 7-8 April 2020 in Rotorua, New Zealand.  Further details can be found on the event website, www.mobiletech.events. 

Find more from Innovatek on InfoPages.
 
 
 
