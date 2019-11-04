Parrot Analytics names Steven G. Partnerships Director, Asia

LOS ANGELES, CA – October 7, 2019 – Parrot Analytics, a leading content demand analytics company that specializes in optimizing TV industry workflows through its global demand data and analysis, has named Steven Gilfeather to the newly created position of Partnerships Director, Asia. Gilfeather is based in the company’s new Singapore office and reports to Courtney Williams, Head of Partnerships, Parrot Analytics.

Mr. Gilfeather joins Parrot Analytics from Sony Pictures TV in Singapore, where he was Executive Producer for AXN’s original productions (The Elements: Cosentino) and local and pan-regional shows (Cash Cab Philippines, The Amazing Race Asia). Prior to Sony, he was Executive Producer for NBC Universal in Singapore where he created pan-regional reality shows It Girls and Up to Fazura for E! Asia, and directed a number of live specials and reality shows. Previously, Mr. Gilfeather was an executive producer at Asian Food Channel in Singapore, and produced several formats for Endemol UK in London. Prior to this he was a senior producer at Setanta Sports and Granada TV.

In his role at Parrot Analytics, Mr. Gilfeather will be responsible for expanding the company’s footprint in Asia. He will leverage his extensive experience working in Asia in the production business to work with Parrot Analytics’ existing and potential clients.

“Steven’s deep understanding of the Asian television production business is a tremendous asset to Parrot Analytics as we seek to work with more media companies throughout the region,” said Courtney Williams, Head of Partnerships, Parrot Analytics. “He has firsthand experience with the challenges producers face and can help clients facilitate their development, production, marketing and sales decision-making processes.”

“I’m excited to be joining the dynamic team at Parrot Analytics and spearheading our ambitions throughout Asia. Having worked in content production throughout Asia for more than a decade, I am excited to help drive a deeper understanding and integration of Demand across the areas of content acquisitions, licensing, financing, marketing and especially production, to help entertainment companies grow in the region and beyond,” Mr. Gilfeather added.





© Scoop Media