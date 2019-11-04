Auckland Convention Centre fire

WorkSafe has launched an investigation following a fire at the New Zealand International Convention Centre in Auckland, which began on October 22.

WorkSafe’s investigation will focus on understanding the work activities being undertaken at the Convention Centre on the day the fire began, with a focus on the health and safety management systems in place.

Issues regarding smoke exposure to members of the public in Auckland’s CBD are a public health matter and any questions relating to this should be directed to Auckland Regional Public Health Service.

As the matter is now under formal investigation, in line with WorkSafe standard policy we will not be providing any further information on the investigation itself.

© Scoop Media