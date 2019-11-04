Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

AIA named in top 20 companies leading transformation

Monday, 4 November 2019, 5:51 pm
Press Release: AIA NZ


Life, health and wellbeing insurer AIA New Zealand announced today that AIA had been named one of only 20 companies globally to have achieved the highest-impact business transformations over the last decade. The report, by strategic consultancy firm, Innosight, was published in the Harvard Business Review.

To better understand why and how strategic transformation happens, Innosight developed a methodology to evaluate change efforts, with the aim of identifying best practices across industries, and public companies that exemplify leadership excellence. Innosight screened the world’s largest companies taken from the S&P 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 and only 57 companies were selected as making substantial progress toward transformation. The final 20 companies were selected by a panel of management experts.

Identified alongside companies such as Netflix, Amazon, Microsoft and Alibaba, AIA was recognised for moving from a traditional health insurance provider to a ‘collaborator with consumers’ by introducing AIA Vitality — the company’s flagship health and wellbeing programme.

Nick Stanhope, CEO of AIA New Zealand said that he was very proud of what AIA had achieved both in New Zealand and globally.

“To be included in this list of well-known, leading global brands is proof of our commitment to transformation.”

“When we introduced AIA Vitality earlier this year we knew that we were going to transform the role we play in our customers’ lives and in society. With the AIA Vitality app Kiwis can easily track their health and be rewarded for making healthier choices. We’ve moved from being a payer of claims, to a partner in the health and wellbeing of our customers”, says Nick.

The Harvard Business Review article on the study concluded that “in an era of relentless change, a company survives and thrives based not on its size or performance at any given time but on its ability to reposition itself to create a new future and to leverage a purpose-driven mission to that end.”


The 2019 Transformation 20

The following S&P 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies ranked highest in their new-growth transformation. Each excelled in the development of new products, services and business models; repositioning its core business; and financial performance.

1. Netflix: Original content
11. A.O. Smith: Water tech
2. Adobe: Digital experiences
12. Neste: Renewable fuels
3. Amazon: Web services
13. Siemens: Digital factory initiative
4. Tencent: Fintech, transformation14. Schneider Electric: IoT-enabled solutions
5. Microsoft: Intelligent cloud
15. Cisco: Subscription applications
6. Alibaba: Fintech, sports, entertainment
16. Ecolab: Water and energy services
7. Orsted: Offshore wind
17. Fujifilm: Medical imaging/health care
8. Intuit: Online ecosystem
18. AIA: Wellness and prevention
9. Ping An: Fintech, health tech
19. Dell: Infrastructure and security
10. DBS Group: Digital platforms
20. Philips: Healthcare

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from AIA NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Training: 27 Percent Increase In Trades Academy Places

Two secondary-school initiatives are being expanded as part of the Government’s plan to see more young New Zealanders take up a trade to help close the skills gap. More>>

ALSO:

Unsolicited Messages: NZ Company Fined $36,000

The New Zealand Trustees Association (NZTA) and founder, Errol Anderson, have been fined a total penalty of NZ$ 44,000 in the Auckland High Court for sending unsolicited commercial electronic messages. More>>

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

“There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 