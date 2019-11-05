Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update November 5, 2019

Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 8:16 am
Press Release: XE Morning Update


NZDUSD 0.6402 -0.5%
NZDEUR 0.5748 -0.3%
NZDGBP 0.4969 -0.2%
NZDJPY 69.55 -0.1%
NZDAUD 0.9295 -0.1%
NZDCAD 0.8418 -0.5%
GBPNZD 2.0125 0.2%


The NZDUSD opens at 0.6402 (mid-rate) this morning.

Wall Street posts new record highs with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s comments adding to US-China trade talk optimism.

Ross described the phase one agreement as "particularly complicated" but said "we're in good shape, we're making good progress”, and there's no natural reason why it couldn't be signed this month. Ross also said licenses for US firms to sell components to China's Huawei Technologies would be coming "very shortly."

The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P are all up circa 0.5% but have given back some of their gains as we approach the New York close.

The EUR received a welcome boost overnight after Markit data showed the Euro-zone manufacturing sector shrank slightly less than initially forecast in October and investor confidence spiked to its highest level since June, in November.

The investor confidence index for Euro-zone climbed to -4.5 from -16.8 in October, well ahead of forecast a score of -13.8.

The NZD pushed higher yesterday afternoon as investors pared back their expectations of a 25bps rate cut from the RBNZ and next weeks meeting. The market which had been pricing in an 85% chance of a cut in November is now pricing in a 50% chance with Westpac economists now pushing out their cut expectations till February 2020.

This afternoon the RBA are expected to keep their OCR unchanged at 0.75%.

Global equity markets are on the front foot, - Dow +0.52%, S&P 500 +0.49%, FTSE +0.79%, DAX +1.35%, CAC +0.45%, Nikkei Closed, Shanghai +0.58%

Gold prices are marginally higher, up 0.3% trading at $1,509 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices are up 1.2%, trading at $56.96 a barrel.

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020.

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ...

Training: 27 Percent Increase In Trades Academy Places

Two secondary-school initiatives are being expanded as part of the Government's plan to see more young New Zealanders take up a trade to help close the skills gap.

Unsolicited Messages: NZ Company Fined $36,000

The New Zealand Trustees Association (NZTA) and founder, Errol Anderson, have been fined a total penalty of NZ$ 44,000 in the Auckland High Court for sending unsolicited commercial electronic messages.

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

"There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..."

