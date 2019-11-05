Zero Carbon Bill needs cross-party support

Source: Sustainable Business Council

The Sustainable Business Council (SBC) encourages all political parties to support the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill as it goes for its second reading.

"Action on climate change is a top priority for SBC members", says Abbie Reynolds, Executive Director of SBC. "Our members are transitioning to a low emissions economy by taking a long-term view, setting ambitious targets and implementing the programmes to deliver them.

"A sub-set of SBC members established the Climate Leaders Coalition (CLC), which has now grown to include non-SBC members. A key feature of the CLC is sharing knowledge and learning from each other about how best to transition. We can only tackle this issue if we work together and all play our part.

"However, voluntary action can only advance the transition so far. The Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill is needed to provide a framework to develop and implement clear and stable climate change policies and drive a productive, sustainable and climate-resilient economy. Members need certainty and predictability on the direction of travel, and no backwards steps. Because of this, a bipartisan approach on this Bill is essential to ensure it can endure over the long-term.

"SBC members will continue to adopt new ways of thinking and working to drive emission reduction, especially in the areas of energy efficiency, transport and in their value chain. They are responding to clear signals from shareholders, current and future customers, their own staff and their competitors.

"The adoption of the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill by the New Zealand Government is crucial to secure a low-emission economy that is positive and inclusive for all New Zealanders."

ABOUT THE SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS COUNCIL

The Sustainable Business Council has its roots in the New Zealand Business Council for Sustainable Development, formed in 1999.

SBC is a membership organisation, with a long-term aim to make sustainability mainstream within New Zealand businesses. It does this by inspiring businesses by creating a community of positive change, supporting members to go further and celebrating their leadership and success. SBC is part of the BusinessNZ family and is the New Zealand Global Network partner to the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. As at November 2019, SBC has 113 members, representing at least 27% of private sector GDP and 137,388 full-time jobs.

Current projects include: Sustainable leadership, climate action, natural capital, consumer decision-making, Sustainable Development Goals and the future of work. It is also the backbone organisation for the Climate Leaders Coalition.

www.sbc.org.nz



