Are children & young people important to your organisation?

Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 9:07 am
Press Release: Grow Ltd

More than ever before, involving children and young people in the design of services that impact them is crucial.

Whether you’re in government, healthcare, sports and recreation, public transport, education or vocational pathways, involving young people in the design and delivery of your services will make your efforts more successful.

This workshop series will give you the confidence to engaging with children and young people successfully. Underpinned by co-design principles, you will learn as you go from an expert facilitator, from other participants and from applying new methods to your own work.

For the workshop Learning Outcomes and more information – visit the website


Who should attend?


This training is for anybody whose work impacts young people. It will be most valuable for:
Council officials responsible for positive youth development
Central government officials who want to better understand the needs of young people
Sport and active recreation staff who want to reverse the trend of declining youth participation
DHB or PHO staff who want to codesign services with young people
Non-profit staff members who want to better meet the needs of young people in their community.
The content is designed for people who are new to engaging with children and young people but it will also provide a valuable extension for more experienced practitioners.

12 &13 November - Auckland
26 & 27 November - Christchurch

Book Now


Auckland
One Day Workshop - Tuesday 12 November 2019
Two Day Workshop - Tuesday 12 & Wednesday 13 November 2019
Venue: Quality Hotel Parnell

Christchurch
One Day Workshop - Tuesday 26 November 2019
Two Day Workshop - Tuesday 26 & Wednesday 27 November 2019
Venue: BreakFree on Cashel

One Day Workshop
Earlybird Special - $220.00 + GST
Standard Price - $250.00 + GST

Two Day Workshop
Earlybird Special - $325.00 + GST
Standard Price - $375.00 + GST

BOOK NOW


