Heartland Bank and Kia Motors New Zealand launch Kia Finance

Heartland Bank (Heartland) has partnered with Kia Motors New Zealand (KMNZ) to provide Kia Finance – a new vehicle finance service for people looking to purchase a new or used Kia from a Kia dealership.

Kia Finance offers New Zealanders a range of finance options to help get them or their business moving. Kia Finance’s vehicle finance options include vehicle loans, Kia Konfidence (allowing customers to protect the minimum future value of their vehicle at the end of the loan term) and vehicle leasing for business fleets.

Heartland’s Chief Executive Officer, Chris Flood, said Heartland was delighted to be selected as the financial services supplier to KMNZ.

“We are proud to partner with Kia, a growing brand in the New Zealand market with a focus on technology and environmental sustainability – core areas of focus shared by Heartland,” he said.

Flood said Kia Finance’s vehicle loan and Kia Konfidence products aim to make it even easier for New Zealanders to upgrade to safer, more reliable vehicles.

“Partnering with intermediaries like Kia is a key part of Heartland’s strategy to grow our business and reach more customers at the point of sale. More importantly, it means we’re better able to reduce the barriers to entry people may have previously faced when looking to purchase a new vehicle.”

KMNZ Managing Director Todd McDonald said Kia was very pleased to announce its partnership with Heartland Bank. “The alignment of values between Heartland Bank and Kia NZ mutually support each other. The addition of a strong automotive focused financier will support the growth of the Kia brand and our dealer network in New Zealand.”

“This partnership with Heartland provides Kia New Zealand new purchasing opportunities for Kia customers”.

Kia Finance’s products are available in Kia dealerships from 4 November 2019, coinciding with the launch of the Seltos, Kia’s new small SUV.

To celebrate the partnership, Kia Finance is offering the opportunity to purchase a 2020 Seltos LX+ for just $99.00 per week.* To drive away a Seltos, get in touch with your local Kia dealer. Find out more about the Seltos at www.kia.co.nz/vehicles/seltos.

*Kia Konfidence offer of $99 per week on a 2020 Seltos LX+ 2.0 Petrol CVT to be paid over a four year term; total mileage of up to 60,000kms over the term and includes a deposit of $ 3,750, and a final balloon payment (the Guaranteed Future Value) of $16,915.30. The total loan amount is $37,355.97. With the Konfidence offer, at the end of the term you can choose to keep the car, by paying the Guaranteed Future Value, trade it or return it (subject to T&Cs and excess charges). Offer excludes on road costs. Heartland Bank lending criteria, T&Cs apply, including a $262.00 establishment fee and $10.35 PPSR fee. Fixed interest rate of 8.95% p.a. applies. Offer not available in conjunction with any other offer.

