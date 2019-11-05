Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Heartland Bank and Kia Motors New Zealand launch Kia Finance

Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 9:08 am
Press Release: Heartland Bank

Heartland Bank (Heartland) has partnered with Kia Motors New Zealand (KMNZ) to provide Kia Finance – a new vehicle finance service for people looking to purchase a new or used Kia from a Kia dealership.

Kia Finance offers New Zealanders a range of finance options to help get them or their business moving. Kia Finance’s vehicle finance options include vehicle loans, Kia Konfidence (allowing customers to protect the minimum future value of their vehicle at the end of the loan term) and vehicle leasing for business fleets.

Heartland’s Chief Executive Officer, Chris Flood, said Heartland was delighted to be selected as the financial services supplier to KMNZ.

“We are proud to partner with Kia, a growing brand in the New Zealand market with a focus on technology and environmental sustainability – core areas of focus shared by Heartland,” he said.

Flood said Kia Finance’s vehicle loan and Kia Konfidence products aim to make it even easier for New Zealanders to upgrade to safer, more reliable vehicles.

“Partnering with intermediaries like Kia is a key part of Heartland’s strategy to grow our business and reach more customers at the point of sale. More importantly, it means we’re better able to reduce the barriers to entry people may have previously faced when looking to purchase a new vehicle.”

KMNZ Managing Director Todd McDonald said Kia was very pleased to announce its partnership with Heartland Bank. “The alignment of values between Heartland Bank and Kia NZ mutually support each other. The addition of a strong automotive focused financier will support the growth of the Kia brand and our dealer network in New Zealand.”

“This partnership with Heartland provides Kia New Zealand new purchasing opportunities for Kia customers”.

Kia Finance’s products are available in Kia dealerships from 4 November 2019, coinciding with the launch of the Seltos, Kia’s new small SUV.

To celebrate the partnership, Kia Finance is offering the opportunity to purchase a 2020 Seltos LX+ for just $99.00 per week.* To drive away a Seltos, get in touch with your local Kia dealer. Find out more about the Seltos at www.kia.co.nz/vehicles/seltos.

*Kia Konfidence offer of $99 per week on a 2020 Seltos LX+ 2.0 Petrol CVT to be paid over a four year term; total mileage of up to 60,000kms over the term and includes a deposit of $ 3,750, and a final balloon payment (the Guaranteed Future Value) of $16,915.30. The total loan amount is $37,355.97. With the Konfidence offer, at the end of the term you can choose to keep the car, by paying the Guaranteed Future Value, trade it or return it (subject to T&Cs and excess charges). Offer excludes on road costs. Heartland Bank lending criteria, T&Cs apply, including a $262.00 establishment fee and $10.35 PPSR fee. Fixed interest rate of 8.95% p.a. applies. Offer not available in conjunction with any other offer.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Heartland Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Training: 27 Percent Increase In Trades Academy Places

Two secondary-school initiatives are being expanded as part of the Government’s plan to see more young New Zealanders take up a trade to help close the skills gap. More>>

ALSO:

Unsolicited Messages: NZ Company Fined $36,000

The New Zealand Trustees Association (NZTA) and founder, Errol Anderson, have been fined a total penalty of NZ$ 44,000 in the Auckland High Court for sending unsolicited commercial electronic messages. More>>

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

“There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 