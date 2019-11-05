October New Vehicle Sales Back to Reality

4 November 2019

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that after a big October, October 2019 registrations came in at 10% under October 2018 with 14,956 vehicles registered, down 1,705 units on October 2018. October 2018 was always going to be a challenge to better as it remains the strongest months of sales ever in the MIA’s data set going back to 1975.

He says overall year-to-date sales were down by 4.8% percent on the first ten months of 2018, a reduction of just over 6,500 fewer vehicles sold in 2019 to date.

“The month of October continues the up and down pattern for 2019, in what is a difficult and challenging market.”

Key points

• Overall October 2019 registrations of 14,956 vehicles were up 10.0% (1,705 units) on the same month in 2018.

• Registrations of a pure electric vehicle fall back to their modest rate now that the backlog of Tesla Model 3’s has largely been satisfied.

• The market overall to the end of October is down 4.8% (6,508 units) on the first ten months of 2018.

• Registration of 10,322 passenger and SUVs for October 2019 were down 9.6% (1,135 units) on 2018 volumes, while commercial vehicle registrations of 4,333 were down 11.6% (570 units) compared to October 2018.

• The top two models for the month of October were the Toyota Corolla (1,269 units), followed by the Toyota RAV4 (887 units) with the Ford Ranger bumped back to third place (829 units).

Market leaders in October

Toyota remains the overall market leader with 28% market share (4239 units, off the back of strong rental sales), followed by Ford with 8% (1,235 units) and Mitsubishi in third spot with 8% market share (1,168 units).









SUV and passenger vehicle sales

Toyota was the market leader for passenger and SUV registrations with 31% market share (3,242 units) followed by Mitsubishi with 8% (804 units) and then Holden with 7% market share (726 units).

The top selling passenger and SUV models for the month were the Toyota Corolla (1269 units of which 1039 were rentals) followed by the Toyota RAV4 (887 units of which 655 were rentals) and the Kia Sportage (296 units).



Commercial vehicle sales

Toyota regained the market lead with 23% market share (997 units) followed by Ford with 22% (938 units) and Mitsubishi third with % market share (364 units).

The Ford Ranger retained the top spot as the bestselling commercial model with 19% share (829 units) followed by the Toyota Hilux with 16% share (692 units) with the Mitsubishi Triton in third with 8% market share (364 units).

Smaller vehicles dominated the market in October

The top three segments for the month of October were once again SUV medium vehicles with 20% share followed by SUV Compact with 13% market share and the small passenger vehicle segment in third with 13% market share. Pick Up/Chassis 4x4 segment came in fourth once again.

Top Rental Models Year to Date

Reflecting their brand’s strength in the rental market the top five rental model’s year to date are all Toyota models: Corolla (2916 units), the Toyota RAV4 (1210 units), the Toyota Yaris (609 units), Toyota Camry (460 units) and the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (456 units).

ENDS:

