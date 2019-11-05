Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Parrot Analytics to recognize 2019’s most popular shows

Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 9:24 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

MIPCOM: Cannes, France: October 15, 2019 – At an event held today during the MIPCOM global TV conference, leading data analytics company Parrot Analytics gave attendees a sneak peek of the most in-demand shows of 2019 so far. Parrot Analytics will host the Global TV Demand Awards for the second year at NATPE Miami on January 21, 2020, honoring the world’s most popular shows in several categories for 2019.
Among the 12 award categories are the Most In-Demand Superhero, Comedy, and Documentary Series in the World, as well as the Most In-Demand Exports from Latin America, Asia and Europe. Parrot Analytics showcased “race charts” that illustrated the movement of series in each of these categories over the course of the year so far.

“As we’re getting into the last quarter of 2019, Parrot Analytics is taking a look at how some of the biggest series in the world are doing thus far. It’s a race to the end of the year and we are looking forward to soon revealing the most in-demand series in the world,” said Rebekah Zabarsky, Director of Marketing, Parrot Analytics and awards Executive Producer. “At the Global TV Demand Awards in January at NATPE, we’ll celebrate the impact of these shows with a formal presentation of all the winners. For now, we’re highlighting six of the 12 categories to showcase how the TV landscape continues to change with new premieres and established series battling it out for viewers’ attention across all platforms and around the world.”

As of September 27, here are the top ten titles in six of the categories that are in the running for the most In-Demand of 2019 (in alphabetical order):

Most In-Demand Superhero Series in the World
Arrow
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Doom Patrol
Gotham
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Marvel’s Daredevil
Marvel’s the Punisher
Supergirl
The Flash
Titans

Most In-Demand Comedy Series in the World
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Friends
Modern Family
Orange is the New Black
Shameless
The Big Bang Theory
The Good Place
The Office
This is Us
Young Sheldon

Most In-Demand Documentary Series in the World
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Blue Planet
Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey
Dynasties
Leaving Neverland
Nova
Our Planet
Planet Earth
Surviving R. Kelly
Wild Wild Country

Most In-Demand Export from Latin America
3%
A Fazenda
El Chavo
El corazón nunca se equivoca
El payaso Plim Plim, un héroe del corazón
Galinha Pintadinha
La Rosa De Guadalupe
MasterChef Brazil
Porta Dos Fundos
Soy Luna

Most In-Demand Export from Asia
Attack on Titan
Dragon Ball Super
Mirzapur
My Hero Academia
Naruto
Naruto: Shippuden
One Piece
One Punch Man
Pokémon
Sacred Games

Most In-Demand Export from Europe
Black Mirror
Doctor Who
La Casa De Papel (Money Heist)
Peaky Blinders
Peppa Pig
PJ Masks
Sherlock
Strike Back
The Grand Tour
The Last Kingdom

At the Global TV Demand Awards in January, Parrot Analytics will also present awards to the Most In-Demand Series in the World, the Most In-Demand Digital Original, the Most In-Demand Series Debut, the Most In-Demand Drama Series, the Most In-Demand Variety Series and the Most In-Demand Reality Series.

Parrot Analytics’ measurement of demand for television shows includes social media engagement, video streaming and peer-to-peer protocols, photo sharing, blogging, and research platforms. Parrot Analytics is the only company that captures, weighs, and combines all of these different touch points into a single content demand measurement. The Demand Expressions® metric represents the total audience demand being expressed for any title across all platforms, in any market, around the world. The winners of the 2nd Annual Global TV Demand Awards will be determined based on demand data from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019.

For more information, visit www.globalTVdemandawards.com.

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

