Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

WPMA welcomes China-NZ Free Trade Agreement Upgrade

Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 9:35 am
Press Release: Wood Processors and Manufacturers Association

WPMA welcomes tariff reductions under the China-NZ Free Trade Agreement Upgrade


The Chair of the Wood Processors and Manufacturers Association of New Zealand (WPMA), Mr Brian Stanley, welcomes the announcement that tariff reductions have been won for NZ’s wood manufacturing sector under the China-NZ Free Trade Agreement Upgrade. “I would like to thank the Prime Minister, Trade Minister Parker and Forestry Minister Jones for pushing the case for NZ’s wood industry to the top of the agenda in the recent FTA negotiations”, said Mr Stanley.

“MFAT trade officials are to be congratulated on gaining tariff concessions for the NZ wood industry in the protected Chinese market. I know that this has been a very hard-won battle that will see $2 million of savings on 15 export product lines in a $36 million annual trade. Whilst these may not be huge figures in terms of the overall export of NZ wood products to the world the fact remains that NZ was able to make significant inroads on market access where initially there was no go”.

As tariffs tumble Mr Stanley urges the attention of government now turn to defeating other insidious trade barriers, particularly overseas manufacturing subsidies. These continue to proliferate around the world, give unfair advantage to our competitors and stifle investment in NZ industry. “I’m sure if we confront these with the same skill and mettle displayed in our fight against tariff barriers then this can only further benefit NZ’s wood manufacturing sector together with the jobs and communities it supports,” concludes Mr Stanley.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Training: 27 Percent Increase In Trades Academy Places

Two secondary-school initiatives are being expanded as part of the Government’s plan to see more young New Zealanders take up a trade to help close the skills gap. More>>

ALSO:

Unsolicited Messages: NZ Company Fined $36,000

The New Zealand Trustees Association (NZTA) and founder, Errol Anderson, have been fined a total penalty of NZ$ 44,000 in the Auckland High Court for sending unsolicited commercial electronic messages. More>>

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

“There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 