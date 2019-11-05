Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Luxury townhouses meet demand as Nelson market takes off

Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 10:36 am
Press Release: Bayleys

Four central Nelson luxury riverfront townhouses are expected to meet strong demand and set a new benchmark for the city.

The Maitahi Quarter townhouses in Ajax Ave are within a pleasant short walk or cycle ride to cafes and restaurants, Trafalgar Centre and Park, shops, galleries, and
Nelson Marina.

They are for sale by tender unless sold prior each reflecting the high quality features which buyers can modify with their own choices, Bayleys real estate sales experts Gill Ireland and Michelle Sowman said.

One of the homes has already been snapped up and is under contract ahead of the tender date and completion of the development twelve to eighteen months away.

There is a real desire for high quality inner city living, Ms Ireland said. Buying ‘off the plans’ will allow purchasers to lock in at the current prices on offer, and also provide an opportunity for them to choose customised features, she said.

The four townhouses have come to market as Nelson experiences a resurgence in residential sales and prices – there were 25 per cent more homes sold in July 2019 than in the same month a year earlier, according to Real Estate New Zealand figures.

Median prices for top of the South Island homes also reached record levels recently. The surge in demand means Nelson builders have more confidence in delivering new homes.

Luxury apartment developments under way in Nelson are above the $1.8 million asking threshold and are under contract.

One of the many benefits of buying a Maitahi Quarter townhouse is the individual freehold title which avoids any of the hassles of body corporate ownership, Ireland said.

“More people are choosing homes with easier-to-maintain smaller sections which still give them all the amenities as well as more independence for recreational activities or travel,” Ireland said.

Taking up residence at the Maitahi Quarter offers you luxury inner city living with all your amenities a five minute walk along the Riverside Walkway overlooking the clear beautiful Maitai River.

Close by is an iSITE Information Centre, an electric vehicle charging station, AA Centre, convenience stores, cinema, and food and beverage outlets. The river’s name is derived from a particular maitai tree that grew on its banks, more correctly named Maitahi.

The eight kilometre long Maitai River Walkway runs through natural and urban areas and can be accessed from several points in the central city, and can be combined with other tracks for a longer circuit. It is open to walkers and cyclists to share. There are swimming holes and picnic spots along its length.

Ms Ireland said the Maitahi Quarter development by experienced Salter Builders would be the epitome of luxury.


