New strategic alliance good news for Kiwi businesses

Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 1:55 pm
Press Release: Grow NZ Business

Media Release
5th November 2019

New strategic alliance good news for Kiwi businesses


Kiwi business advisory group, Grow NZ business, has just signed a strategic alliance with award-winning local NZ insurance brokers, Rothbury Insurance Brokers, as it continues to hunt out the best business partners for NZ SMEs.

As part of the alliance, Rothbury’s business clients will be offered free Grow NZ Business membership for one year, and all Grow NZ business members will have access to Rothbury’s industry award-winning insurance broking expertise and claims advocacy services. Members will also benefit from receiving localised service from its 20 branches throughout the country.

Grow NZ Business founder, Jamie Farmer, says he chose to enter into a strategic alliance with Rothbury to add additional value to Grow NZ’s 8,000 plus members. “As part of our commitment to our members we ruthlessly pursue only the best support for Kiwi businesses. Rothbury has exceptional client satisfaction scores, numerous industry awards and an extensive reach across New Zealand. We are confident Rothbury can offer unrivalled personal service and quality advice to help our members grow their business.

Jamie says working alongside Rothbury is a natural fit as the two companies share similar values and the same ultimate end goal; to support New Zealand businesses.

Rothbury Insurance Brokers Strategic Partner Manager, Richard Davis says he’s delighted Rothbury is joining forces with Grow NZ Business to support SMEs in NZ. “Rothbury prides itself on being about so much more than insurance. We think of ourselves as a strategic business partner to our clients and we’re constantly on the lookout for new ways we can add value for them. This, coupled with our industry track record and high client service scores, means Grow NZ members can have confidence they will be in the best possible hands with us.”


