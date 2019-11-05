Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ’s local Insurance Brokers form alliance for SME growth

Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Rothbury Insurance Brokers

Media release

5 November 2019

NZ’s local Insurance Brokers form alliance to support SME growth

Rothbury Insurance Brokers has entered into a strategic alliance with Kiwi business advisory group, Grow NZ Business, to promote growth for its business clients.

Grow NZ Business links Kiwi SMEs to trusted local and global business partners, offering them access to world class solutions across all facets of business. As part of the alliance, Rothbury business clients will be offered free Grow NZ Business membership for one year and Grow NZ Business members will have access to Rothbury’s award-winning insurance broking expertise and claims advocacy services. Members will also benefit from receiving localised service from its 20 branches throughout the country.

“Our business has never been just about insurance,” says Rothbury Strategic Partner Manager, Richard Davis. “We are a people company and we think of ourselves as a strategic business partner to our clients. We’re constantly on the hunt for new ways we can add value for our clients and their businesses. Forming an alliance with Grow NZ Business gives our clients access to trusted business advice and hands-on support to help them grow their businesses sustainably.”

Richard says working alongside Grow NZ Business is a natural fit as the two companies share similar values and the same ultimate end goal; to support New Zealand businesses.

Grow NZ Business founder, Jamie Farmer, says he’s delighted to work with Rothbury to help add value for its clients. “We are really looking forward to welcoming Rothbury clients to our growing group of more than 8,000 Grow NZ Business members. We’re confident our new members will gain instant value by being part of our network and will benefit from the tried and tested hands-on support and strategic business advice our partners offer to help Kiwi businesses grow sustainably.”

-ENDS-

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Rothbury Insurance Brokers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Wellbeing Stats: Finances Less Terrible And Less Great

According to results from the General Social Survey, the proportion of people who felt they had enough or more than enough money to meet everyday needs increased from 51 percent in 2008 to 63 percent in 2018, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Training: 27 Percent Increase In Trades Academy Places

Two secondary-school initiatives are being expanded as part of the Government’s plan to see more young New Zealanders take up a trade to help close the skills gap. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 