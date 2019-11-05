NZ’s local Insurance Brokers form alliance for SME growth

Media release

5 November 2019

NZ’s local Insurance Brokers form alliance to support SME growth

Rothbury Insurance Brokers has entered into a strategic alliance with Kiwi business advisory group, Grow NZ Business, to promote growth for its business clients.

Grow NZ Business links Kiwi SMEs to trusted local and global business partners, offering them access to world class solutions across all facets of business. As part of the alliance, Rothbury business clients will be offered free Grow NZ Business membership for one year and Grow NZ Business members will have access to Rothbury’s award-winning insurance broking expertise and claims advocacy services. Members will also benefit from receiving localised service from its 20 branches throughout the country.

“Our business has never been just about insurance,” says Rothbury Strategic Partner Manager, Richard Davis. “We are a people company and we think of ourselves as a strategic business partner to our clients. We’re constantly on the hunt for new ways we can add value for our clients and their businesses. Forming an alliance with Grow NZ Business gives our clients access to trusted business advice and hands-on support to help them grow their businesses sustainably.”

Richard says working alongside Grow NZ Business is a natural fit as the two companies share similar values and the same ultimate end goal; to support New Zealand businesses.

Grow NZ Business founder, Jamie Farmer, says he’s delighted to work with Rothbury to help add value for its clients. “We are really looking forward to welcoming Rothbury clients to our growing group of more than 8,000 Grow NZ Business members. We’re confident our new members will gain instant value by being part of our network and will benefit from the tried and tested hands-on support and strategic business advice our partners offer to help Kiwi businesses grow sustainably.”

