Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Varietal and Regional Trophies at NZ Wine of the Year

Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 2:12 pm
Press Release: NZ Wine


Varietal and Regional Trophies awarded at New Zealand Wine of the Year

The first round of trophies has been announced in the 2019 New Zealand Wine of the Year™ competition, with thirteen varietal trophies and seven regional trophies awarded today.

In the varietal trophies, Central Otago shone with their Pinot Noir, while the aromatic white wines were strongly dominated by Marlborough, who also secured the Chardonnay bragging rights.

Hawke’s Bay once again demonstrated its strength in the full-bodied red category, with local wines from Saint Clair Estate and Villa Maria taking out the Champion Merlot, Cabernet (and Blends), and Champion Syrah trophies respectively.

Seven regional trophies were awarded to the top wines from Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne, Wairarapa, Marlborough, Nelson, Canterbury and Central Otago.

In a plot twist, the winner of the Best Wine - Marlborough was not a Sauvignon Blanc. The honour instead went to Isabel Estate Winery for their renowned 2018 Wild Barrique Chardonnay. The winner of the Champion Sauvignon Blanc Trophy was just over the hill in Nelson, where family owned winery Seifried Estate picked up the accolade for their 2019 Sauvignon Blanc.

Chair of Judges for the New Zealand Wine of the Year™ Warren Gibson says he was extremely pleased to see a strong relationship between variety, style and wine region in the trophy winners of this year’s Awards. “More than ever we are finding a true sense of place in our very youthful wine industry.”

Other individual highlights were achieved by the smaller wine regions with varietal and regional trophies being awarded in the Gisborne region for Champion Sparkling wine, and Best Wine – Wairarapa going to Martinborough Vineyard for their Te Tera Sauvignon Blanc.

The final act will be the awarding of the eight major trophies for the New Zealand Wine of the Year™ competition. These will be announced at the New Zealand Wine Awards dinner on Saturday 16 November and include; New Zealand Wine of the Year™ Champion (presented by O-I New Zealand), Best Single Vineyard White Wine, Hillebrand New Zealand Best Single Vineyard Red Wine, Label and Litho Limited Best Open White Wine, QuayConnect Best Open Red Wine, Best Organic White Wine, Best Organic Red Wine and Best Wine of Provenance.

VARIETAL TROPHIES

CHAMPION SPARKLING Sponsor: WineWorks
Lindauer Vintage Series Brut Cuvée, Gisborne 2017

CHAMPION GEWÜRZTRAMINER Sponsor: Riedel New Zealand
Wairau River Gewürztraminer, Marlborough 2019

CHAMPION PINOT GRIS Sponsor: Dish Magazine
Russian Jack Pinot Gris, Marlborough 2019

CHAMPION RIESLING Sponsor: Plant & Food Research
Lake Chalice The Falcon Riesling, Marlborough 2019

CHAMPION SAUVIGNON BLANC Sponsor: Antipodes Water Company
Seifried Sauvignon Blanc, Nelson 2019

CHAMPION CHARDONNAY
Isabel Estate Wild Barrique Chardonnay, Marlborough 2018

CHAMPION SWEET WINE
Forrest Botrytised Riesling, Marlborough 2018

CHAMPION ROSÉ Sponsor: New World
Two Rivers Isle of Beauty Rosé, Marlborough 2019

CHAMPION PINOT NOIR Sponsor: Guala Closures New Zealand
Thornbury Pinot Noir, Central Otago 2018

CHAMPION MERLOT, CABERNET AND BLENDS
Saint Clair Pioneer Block 17 Plateau Cabernet Merlot, Hawke's Bay 2018

CHAMPION SYRAH Sponsor: winejobsonline.com
Villa Maria Cellar Selection Syrah, Hawke's Bay 2018

CHAMPION OTHER WHITE WINES
Villa Maria Cellar Selection Viognier, Hawke's Bay 2018

CHAMPION OTHER RED STYLES
The Boneline Amphitheatre Cabernet Franc, Waipara 2018


REGIONAL TROPHIES

BEST WINE – AUCKLAND
Villa Maria Single Vineyard Ihumatao Chardonnay, Auckland 2018

BEST WINE – CANTERBURY
Mud House Single Vineyard The Mound Vineyard Riesling, Waipara Valley 2018

BEST WINE - CENTRAL OTAGO
Thornbury Pinot Noir, Central Otago 2018

BEST WINE – GISBORNE
Lindauer Vintage Series Brut Cuvée, Gisborne 2017

BEST WINE - HAWKE'S BAY
Villa Maria Cellar Selection Syrah, Hawke's Bay 2018

BEST WINE – MARLBOROUGH
Isabel Estate Wild Barrique Chardonnay, Marlborough 2018

BEST WINE – NELSON
Seifried Sauvignon Blanc, Nelson 2019

BEST WINE – WAIRARAPA
Martinborough Vineyard Te Tera Sauvignon Blanc, Martinborough 2019


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Wine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Wellbeing Stats: Finances Less Terrible And Less Great

According to results from the General Social Survey, the proportion of people who felt they had enough or more than enough money to meet everyday needs increased from 51 percent in 2008 to 63 percent in 2018, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Training: 27 Percent Increase In Trades Academy Places

Two secondary-school initiatives are being expanded as part of the Government’s plan to see more young New Zealanders take up a trade to help close the skills gap. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 