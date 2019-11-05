Varietal and Regional Trophies at NZ Wine of the Year



Varietal and Regional Trophies awarded at New Zealand Wine of the Year

The first round of trophies has been announced in the 2019 New Zealand Wine of the Year™ competition, with thirteen varietal trophies and seven regional trophies awarded today.

In the varietal trophies, Central Otago shone with their Pinot Noir, while the aromatic white wines were strongly dominated by Marlborough, who also secured the Chardonnay bragging rights.

Hawke’s Bay once again demonstrated its strength in the full-bodied red category, with local wines from Saint Clair Estate and Villa Maria taking out the Champion Merlot, Cabernet (and Blends), and Champion Syrah trophies respectively.

Seven regional trophies were awarded to the top wines from Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne, Wairarapa, Marlborough, Nelson, Canterbury and Central Otago.

In a plot twist, the winner of the Best Wine - Marlborough was not a Sauvignon Blanc. The honour instead went to Isabel Estate Winery for their renowned 2018 Wild Barrique Chardonnay. The winner of the Champion Sauvignon Blanc Trophy was just over the hill in Nelson, where family owned winery Seifried Estate picked up the accolade for their 2019 Sauvignon Blanc.

Chair of Judges for the New Zealand Wine of the Year™ Warren Gibson says he was extremely pleased to see a strong relationship between variety, style and wine region in the trophy winners of this year’s Awards. “More than ever we are finding a true sense of place in our very youthful wine industry.”

Other individual highlights were achieved by the smaller wine regions with varietal and regional trophies being awarded in the Gisborne region for Champion Sparkling wine, and Best Wine – Wairarapa going to Martinborough Vineyard for their Te Tera Sauvignon Blanc.

The final act will be the awarding of the eight major trophies for the New Zealand Wine of the Year™ competition. These will be announced at the New Zealand Wine Awards dinner on Saturday 16 November and include; New Zealand Wine of the Year™ Champion (presented by O-I New Zealand), Best Single Vineyard White Wine, Hillebrand New Zealand Best Single Vineyard Red Wine, Label and Litho Limited Best Open White Wine, QuayConnect Best Open Red Wine, Best Organic White Wine, Best Organic Red Wine and Best Wine of Provenance.

VARIETAL TROPHIES

CHAMPION SPARKLING Sponsor: WineWorks

Lindauer Vintage Series Brut Cuvée, Gisborne 2017

CHAMPION GEWÜRZTRAMINER Sponsor: Riedel New Zealand

Wairau River Gewürztraminer, Marlborough 2019



CHAMPION PINOT GRIS Sponsor: Dish Magazine

Russian Jack Pinot Gris, Marlborough 2019



CHAMPION RIESLING Sponsor: Plant & Food Research

Lake Chalice The Falcon Riesling, Marlborough 2019



CHAMPION SAUVIGNON BLANC Sponsor: Antipodes Water Company

Seifried Sauvignon Blanc, Nelson 2019



CHAMPION CHARDONNAY

Isabel Estate Wild Barrique Chardonnay, Marlborough 2018

CHAMPION SWEET WINE

Forrest Botrytised Riesling, Marlborough 2018

CHAMPION ROSÉ Sponsor: New World

Two Rivers Isle of Beauty Rosé, Marlborough 2019



CHAMPION PINOT NOIR Sponsor: Guala Closures New Zealand

Thornbury Pinot Noir, Central Otago 2018



CHAMPION MERLOT, CABERNET AND BLENDS

Saint Clair Pioneer Block 17 Plateau Cabernet Merlot, Hawke's Bay 2018

CHAMPION SYRAH Sponsor: winejobsonline.com

Villa Maria Cellar Selection Syrah, Hawke's Bay 2018

CHAMPION OTHER WHITE WINES

Villa Maria Cellar Selection Viognier, Hawke's Bay 2018

CHAMPION OTHER RED STYLES

The Boneline Amphitheatre Cabernet Franc, Waipara 2018



REGIONAL TROPHIES

BEST WINE – AUCKLAND

Villa Maria Single Vineyard Ihumatao Chardonnay, Auckland 2018

BEST WINE – CANTERBURY

Mud House Single Vineyard The Mound Vineyard Riesling, Waipara Valley 2018

BEST WINE - CENTRAL OTAGO

Thornbury Pinot Noir, Central Otago 2018

BEST WINE – GISBORNE

Lindauer Vintage Series Brut Cuvée, Gisborne 2017

BEST WINE - HAWKE'S BAY

Villa Maria Cellar Selection Syrah, Hawke's Bay 2018

BEST WINE – MARLBOROUGH

Isabel Estate Wild Barrique Chardonnay, Marlborough 2018

BEST WINE – NELSON

Seifried Sauvignon Blanc, Nelson 2019

BEST WINE – WAIRARAPA

Martinborough Vineyard Te Tera Sauvignon Blanc, Martinborough 2019



ends

© Scoop Media

