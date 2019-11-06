Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

healthAlliance announces new CFO, Simon Jones

Wednesday, 6 November 2019, 8:51 am
Press Release: healthAlliance

In October healthAlliance welcomed its new Chief Financial Officer, Simon Jones.

healthAlliance is the shared ICT services provider for the Northern Region district health boards (DHBs).

Before joining healthAlliance, Jones was the CFO at Moana New Zealand, a seafood and fishing company owned by all of the 58 New Zealand Iwi.

Jones has been involved in the primary sector for many years.

He has also worked in the US where he managed a finance and IT team that operated in the Pacific Northwest, Russia, Chile, Japan and Canada.

He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant with an MBA and Master of Commerce (Honours) degrees.

Joining healthAlliance is Jones’s first foray into the public sector.

“Having spent all my years in the primary sector, to be joining the public healthcare sector that is undergoing fundamental change in the form of digital transformation to support better health outcomes for people is very exciting.”

healthAlliance NZ Ltd. provides professional shared services to the four Northern region district health boards: Northland DHB, Waitematā DHB, Auckland DHB and Counties Manukau Health. Our services include: Technology, Transformation, Project & Programme, Internal Audit and Customer Services.

