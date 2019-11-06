Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wilderness Motorhomes and SmartRV Announce Ownership Change

Wednesday, 6 November 2019, 9:42 am
Press Release: Wilderness Motorhomes


John Managh and Mary Hamilton announced today that they have bought out their business partner, Michael Becker. After nearly ten years in partnership, Michael Becker has decided to sell his shareholding to brother and sister John and Mary for personal reasons.

Michael Becker invested in Wilderness Motorhomes in 2010 providing much needed capital to grow the small tourism start up. With Michael’s previous experience in the industry as the co-founder of KEA Campers and John and Mary’s drive, the company grew to be New Zealand’s largest motorhome rental operator focused solely on the premium end of the market.

Over the past five years, John and Mary partnered with Michael to grow SmartRV, a motorhome importing and retailing business which Michael founded in 2011. Together, they established a market for German motorhomes and built a vertically integrated supply chain in the premium segment.

In announcing the change, Michael reflected on his time with Wilderness and SmartRV. “It’s been an exciting journey. I am very proud to have been part of building two world class companies and being a leader in the New Zealand motorhome industry which is, in my opinion, the most developed in the world. And now I am looking forward to having more time on my hands to following my passion for motorcycle travel and adventure.”

John and Mary acknowledged the huge contribution Michael has made to Wilderness and SmartRV. “Michael has always had a vision to be the best. His knowledge and commitment have made a significant difference that will have a lasting impact on the businesses” said John.

John and Mary are looking forward to taking the two companies to the next level. Their focus will be on continuing their growth path by providing innovative solutions that define the future of travel and tourism.

Keith Goodall of ECOVIS KGA, a company director with extensive experience on public and private boards of directors replaces Michael as chairman on the board.

