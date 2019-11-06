New Cloud-Based Offering for Secure Biometric ID Management

Unisys Launches Stealth(identity)™ Software-as-a-Service, New Cloud-Based Offering for Secure Biometric Identity Management

New service brings mission-critical biometric solution to enterprises leveraging the agility, cost-effectiveness and convenience of the cloud

WELLINGTON, New Zealand and MICROSOFT IGNITE CONFERENCE 2019, ORLANDO, 6 November 2019 – Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced the availability of Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), a new cloud-based version of the company’s biometric identity management software. The new offering brings the biometric identity proofing and authentication capabilities of Stealth(identity) to both large and small enterprises by leveraging the agility, ease of deployment and cost-effectiveness of Microsoft Azure.

With the release of the new SaaS version of Stealth(identity), Unisys is leveraging its more than 20 years of experience in delivering large-scale biometric solutions for citizen identification and border security programmes around the world and making those capabilities available to smaller enterprises and organisations through the cloud – conveniently and cost-effectively. When combined with the strength of other security offerings – such as Unisys Stealth® microsegmentation software to quickly isolate devices or users at the first sign of compromise – Stealth(identity) is an essential component of a zero trust network.

Stealth(identity) SaaS will support multiple forms of biometric authentication technologies, including facial recognition as well as behavioural biometrics, with the ability to integrate new biometric modalities in the future.

“By offering Stealth(identity) as a cloud-based service, Unisys is leveraging our experience in delivering large-scale national ID and border protection biometric implementations and making them available for smaller-scale enterprise implementations like online banking or airline passenger boarding or second factor biometric authentication,” said Vishal Gupta, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Technology, Unisys. “Stealth(identity) gives clients a simplified, cost-saving effective way of addressing the problem of identity fraud by establishing accurate, unique, verified and irrefutable identities – resulting in greater security and convenience.”

Stealth(identity) strengthens defence against identity fraud by establishing trusted identities of individuals across multiple physical and digital channels. It also provides comprehensive control of biometric management processes and the flexibility to adapt to and leverage advancements in technology to consistently stay ahead of fraudsters.

Compared to on-premise identity solutions, Stealth(identity) SaaS delivers a faster return on investment as an easy-to-consume and integrated cloud offering that utilises a subscription-based pricing model which supports OpEx budgeting. It also supports single sign-on capabilities to add a layer of biometrics-based protection to applications for e-commerce, banking, transportation and any application within the enterprise that leverages biometrics for authentication.

To learn more about Stealth(identity), visit http://www.unisys.com/stealthid.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.co.nz.



ends

© Scoop Media

