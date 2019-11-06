Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ANZ receives Living Wage accreditation

Wednesday, 6 November 2019, 11:12 am
Press Release: ANZ Bank

06 November 2019

ANZ has become the second bank in New Zealand to receive the Living Wage Employer accreditation.

ANZ has for many years paid its direct employees well above the Living Wage - currently $21.15 an hour.

The accreditation means that 13 organisations specified by the accrediting body who provide ANZ with services such as commercial cleaning, security and concierge, on an ongoing and regular basis will also be paid the Living Wage or above.

Most of these service providers are already paying their staff the Living Wage or above, and the ANZ procurement team is working closely with the remaining service providers to introduce the Living Wage to their staff.

The Living Wage is defined as the income necessary to provide workers and their families with the basic necessities of life.

Living Wage Movement Aotearoa New Zealand Accreditation Co-ordinator, Felicia Scherrer, believes this is a key step in enabling people to participate fully within their communities.

“Paying the Living Wage to working Kiwis enables them to live with dignity and to participate as active citizens in society,” she says.

“As an employer well recognised by Kiwis, we are proud of ANZ taking the initiative to become a leader in the Living Wage Movement. We believe that by making the commitment to become a Living Wage Employer, ANZ will encourage other businesses to step up and pay the Living Wage.”

Gina McJorrow, Senior HR Manager, is thrilled with the bank’s commitment.

“We’re proud to employ thousands of New Zealanders across the country and ensuring we’re paying all our staff at least the Living Wage is one way we can help our communities thrive,” she says.

“This accreditation means that all ANZ staff in New Zealand, whether they work directly for ANZ or through a service provider that provides ongoing and regular work for ANZ, will be paid the Living Wage or above.”

Most of these changes will occur in 2021 and ANZ will assess all future contracts to ensure that they are compliant with the accreditation.

The 2019 Living Wage is set independently by the New Zealand Family Care Social Policy Unit. At this time the Living Wage is $21.15 per hour and is reviewed annually in April.

The current minimum wage in New Zealand is $17.70 per hour.

For more information about the Living Wage visit www.livingwage.org.nz.


ends

© Scoop Media

ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited

ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited

Get on top of your money

ANZ has been helping New Zealanders get on top of their money ever since we opened for business in 1840. We were New Zealand's first bank and today we have a large network of full-service branches and ATMs, and talented people across the country.

We're passionate about helping our customers make their money work harder and equipping them to make better financial decisions. Whether it's travelling the world, buying a home, building a business, investing for the future or protecting their family's future, we use our financial strength and expertise to help make it happen.

Through our sponsorships, our Staff Foundation and thousands of staff volunteer hours each year, we support causes that make a difference to New Zealanders.

Contact ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Real Estate: Late Spring Surge

The continued shortage of quality real estate listings, coupled with record low mortgage interest rates have combined to add some zing to the property market over October. More>>

Wellbeing Stats: Finances Less Terrible And Less Great

According to results from the General Social Survey, the proportion of people who felt they had enough or more than enough money to meet everyday needs increased from 51 percent in 2008 to 63 percent in 2018, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Training: 27 Percent Increase In Trades Academy Places

Two secondary-school initiatives are being expanded as part of the Government’s plan to see more young New Zealanders take up a trade to help close the skills gap. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 