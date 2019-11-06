Resource Strategy plots path ahead for sector

6 November 2019



The Government’s long term vision for the minerals and petroleum sector has been released today.

Responsibly Delivering Value – A Minerals and Petroleum Strategy for Aotearoa New Zealand: 2019-2029 has been developed to provide the direction for the sector in the transition to a low carbon and productive, sustainable and inclusive economy.

The Strategy’s vision is for a world-leading environmentally and socially responsible minerals and petroleum sector that delivers affordable and secure resources, for the benefit of current and future New Zealanders.

A draft of the Strategy attracted 546 submissions from a range of Treaty partners, environmental groups, the oil and gas sector, the minerals and quarry sector, research institutes and the general public.

The finalised Strategy will inform the review of the Crown Minerals Act 1991.

Summary of submissions on draft Strategy.

