Exclaimer Extends Its Global Presence by New Partnership with Advantage

New Zealand Managed Service Producer Advantage works with Exclaimer to provide organizations with powerful Office 365 email signature management service.

New Zealand: 6 November 2019

Exclaimer Limited, the global leader in email signature management solutions, today announces a new partnership with managed service provider Advantage. This new partnership will bring the award-winning cloud-based service, Exclaimer Cloud - Signatures for Office 365, to the Advantage Product Suite.

Steve Smith, Regional Executive at Advantage, explains, “We are delighted to add Exclaimer Cloud - Signatures for Office 365 to our Product Suite as it furthers our commitment in providing the right technology services to our customers. One of our core strengths is ensuring our customers have access to the latest cloud solutions at a competitive price and Exclaimer Cloud offers them additional features that take email signature management to the next level.”

Smith continues, “Exclaimer Cloud gives businesses the opportunity to design, control and manage signatures across an entire organization with ease. We are eager to actively begin selling Exclaimer’s cloud-based service to all customers and partners.

Since 2001, Exclaimer has developed internationally recognized software and solutions to design, distribute and control email signatures for Business-To-Business (B2B) customers. With over 9,000 partners in 60+ countries and over 50 million users worldwide, Exclaimer’s customer base consists of companies of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 500 companies.

Smith adds, “Corporate customers need to understand there are many benefits to having centralized control over corporate email signatures. This not only ensures full compliance with international disclaimer law, but guarantees that a company’s branding and latest marketing messages are included on sent emails. The Exclaimer Cloud service allows us to offer our Partners an intelligent email signature management solution that is extremely simple-to-use and gives all Office 365 / GSuite users high-quality signatures on any web-enabled device.”

Andrew Millington, Chief Executive Officer at Exclaimer, comments, “We are pleased to be working with Advantage to enhance our international operations and provide our cloud-based Office 365/ GSuite service to their customers. This partnership will enable us to benefit from Advantage’s knowledge in providing outstanding cloud services, while enabling them to provide their customers with cutting-edge technology.”

About Advantage

Advantage have over 35 years of experience in the New Zealand IT market, providing enterprise class solutions across almost all market segments including government, medical, retail, financial and legal. We are a technically driven organisation that focuses on a true partnership with our clients – their success is intrinsically linked to ours. To achieve this goal in today’s IT landscape we maintain a level of flexibility and agility that few providers in the market are able to rival.

Our focus is on building scalable and secure solutions for customers that rely on highly connected IT services. Everything we do is secure by design and generally incorporates one or more of our security services which are often no longer optional in today’s environment. All services that we provide can be fully managed, customer managed or jointly managed based on the customers’ requirements and internal resources.

For more information on Advantage, visit advantage.nz

About Exclaimer

Founded in 2001, Exclaimer is the recognized global market leader in on-premises and cloud-based email signature software and solutions for Office 365, Microsoft Exchange and Outlook. It has over 50 million users worldwide in 150+ countries with some companies holding licenses for over 100,000 users. Its diverse customer base includes renowned international organizations such as Sony, Mattel, 10 Downing Street, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC and many more of all sectors and sizes.

Exclaimer solutions are regularly recommended by Microsoft MVPs (Most Valuable Professionals) and have a strong reputation within the Microsoft community. The company has been the recipient of multiple awards within the IT sphere, has been awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade and has successfully achieved the ISO 27001:2013 Certification for its cloud-based Office 365 signature management service.

