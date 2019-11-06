Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DairyNZ: Zero Carbon Bill a mixed bag for farmers

Wednesday, 6 November 2019, 3:48 pm
Press Release: Dairy NZ

Wednesday, 6 November 2019

For immediate release


DairyNZ Chief Executive Dr Tim Mackle is describing the Zero Carbon Bill as a ‘mixed bag’ for farmers, while urging all political parties to work together to find consensus on a pathway forward.

“The agricultural sector has engaged positively and constructively in this process over the past 18 months to help craft a piece of legislation that is both consistent with a 1.5-degree pathway and fair for farmers” Dr Mackle said.

“We support the key architecture in the Bill. This includes the establishment of an Independent Climate Change Commission, carbon budgeting and, in particular, a split gas approach that recognises methane is different to other greenhouse gasses”.

The key point of contention remains the methane reduction targets.

“Both farmers, officials, and politicians have sought a science-based target for methane, but the sheer breadth of differing scientific opinion and politics has ultimately made this a difficult exercise for all involved” Dr Mackle said.

“DairyNZ remain firmly opposed to the Governments methane reduction range of 24 – 47% as we believe it is out of step with what science requires and rural economies can sustain.

“That being said, sending the target to the Commission for review could be a pragmatic way to give everyone confidence that a scientifically sound approach has been taken.

“Farmers have never been afraid of the facts. They simply want a methane target that is fair and firmly grounded in the best available science, applied in a New Zealand context.

“We strongly encourage a review of the methane target by the Commission as early as possible – preferably by 2021 in time for the setting of the first emissions budgets” Dr Mackle said.

An independent Commission is best placed to explore the IPCC’s global scenarios, the assumptions they have made, and whether or not broadly aligning with the central range of these scenarios is an appropriate target for New Zealand’s biological methane from agriculture.

“Like any piece of legislation, there are elements that we would write differently if we were holding the pen - but it is time to move forward and focus on reducing emissions, not look backwards” Dr Mackle said.

“As we approach the final stages of the Zero Carbon Bill’s progression through the legislative process, we are calling on politicians of all parties to sharpen their focus and to be open to compromise that will ensure bipartisan support is achieved.

“We believe that achieving genuine bipartisan support is the best and only way to ensure this legislation is enduring.

“DairyNZ will now be focusing on supporting our farmers to reduce their emissions in a way that utilises emerging technology, leverages the competitive advantages of our pasture-based system, and underpins our global position.

“New Zealand dairy farmers are the most emissions efficient in the world. We have an international reputation for sustainability, and we want to keep it that way” Dr Mackle concluded.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Dairy NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

MethaneSAT: Methane Satellite Mission Control In New Zealand

Mission Control for an international space mission to help tackle climate change will be based in New Zealand, with the Government putting $26 million towards the state-of-the-art satellite...More>>

Real Estate: Late Spring Surge

The continued shortage of quality real estate listings, coupled with record low mortgage interest rates have combined to add some zing to the property market over October. More>>

Wellbeing Stats: Finances Less Terrible And Less Great

According to results from the General Social Survey, the proportion of people who felt they had enough or more than enough money to meet everyday needs increased from 51 percent in 2008 to 63 percent in 2018, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 