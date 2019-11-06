Unique, maxed-out Gladiator enters online sales arena

Kiwi Light truck fans are being given a unique opportunity to pick up a rare, one-off hyper Hilux with little more than run-in miles on the clock for a potential bargain.

The basic sale details of the Hilux Gladiator are enough to get motoring enthusiasts excited: 2017 Hilux Gladiator SR5 4WD double cab automatic including at least $65,000 of one-off modifications and accessories, with one careful owner (Toyota New Zealand). For sale at $1 reserve on TradeMe.

Already a highly spec’d model, the Hilux SR5 in this case has been uniquely modified beyond recognition into a muscular beast, fit and ready for anything from climbing mountains to towing the boat, trailer or weaker rivals out of the mud.

Toyota New Zealand built this Gladiator in New Zealand with Retro Vehicle Enhancements as a concept truck to demonstrate the spectrum of customised Hilux options at Fieldays and for special occasions such as the Emirates Team New Zealand homecoming parade.

Now, after chafing at the bit in Toyota’s garage at their Thames refurbishment plant, the Gladiator needs a new owner who would appreciate its capabilities. So, Toyota has put it up for sale on TradeMe with a $1 reserve.

“This Hilux takes the concept of fully loaded to the maximum,” says Steve Prangnell, Toyota New Zealand’s General Manager of Used Vehicles. “We packed so much into this vehicle that the accessories are too long to list in this media release.”

Modifications and accessories fitted to the Hilux Gladiator include a suspension lift kit, 20-inch alloy wheels, front and rear bull-bars and winch, snorkel, bolt-on flares, sports bar with custom mounts for the spare tyre, custom Gladiator Grille, Toyota Racing Development (TRD) skid plate, TRD side-steps and full custom-decal vehicle wrap.

Inside, the Gladiator has a custom-made full Pantera red leather interior, featuring tombstone front seats. The driver will hang onto a leather-wrapped steering wheel, gear knob, and rest their feet on custom floor mats with Gladiator branding. The rear deck features a Roll-and-Lock retractable lid with custom mounts for a Sports bar.

A defining modification for the Gladiator is the Grunty Old Man Emu BP-51 suspension kit (2" lift kit, Nitro Canister shocks, fully adjustable, damper control, new leaf springs) riding on 20inch x 10inch x -24 offset Moto Metal Alloys with red accents. The alloys are shod with 33inch x 12.5inch x 20inch Atturo Trail Blade M/T tyres.

The $1 reserve TradeMe auction for the Hilux Gladiator starts 7pm, 18th November, and will close at 7pm on 27th November. Potential buyers will be able to see the concept truck in person at Manukau Toyota during the auction period.

For more information visit: www.toyota.co.nz/hiluxgladiator



