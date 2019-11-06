Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Unique, maxed-out Gladiator enters online sales arena

Wednesday, 6 November 2019, 4:42 pm
Press Release: Toyota New Zealand

Kiwi Light truck fans are being given a unique opportunity to pick up a rare, one-off hyper Hilux with little more than run-in miles on the clock for a potential bargain.

The basic sale details of the Hilux Gladiator are enough to get motoring enthusiasts excited: 2017 Hilux Gladiator SR5 4WD double cab automatic including at least $65,000 of one-off modifications and accessories, with one careful owner (Toyota New Zealand). For sale at $1 reserve on TradeMe.

Already a highly spec’d model, the Hilux SR5 in this case has been uniquely modified beyond recognition into a muscular beast, fit and ready for anything from climbing mountains to towing the boat, trailer or weaker rivals out of the mud.

Toyota New Zealand built this Gladiator in New Zealand with Retro Vehicle Enhancements as a concept truck to demonstrate the spectrum of customised Hilux options at Fieldays and for special occasions such as the Emirates Team New Zealand homecoming parade.

Now, after chafing at the bit in Toyota’s garage at their Thames refurbishment plant, the Gladiator needs a new owner who would appreciate its capabilities. So, Toyota has put it up for sale on TradeMe with a $1 reserve.

“This Hilux takes the concept of fully loaded to the maximum,” says Steve Prangnell, Toyota New Zealand’s General Manager of Used Vehicles. “We packed so much into this vehicle that the accessories are too long to list in this media release.”

Modifications and accessories fitted to the Hilux Gladiator include a suspension lift kit, 20-inch alloy wheels, front and rear bull-bars and winch, snorkel, bolt-on flares, sports bar with custom mounts for the spare tyre, custom Gladiator Grille, Toyota Racing Development (TRD) skid plate, TRD side-steps and full custom-decal vehicle wrap.

Inside, the Gladiator has a custom-made full Pantera red leather interior, featuring tombstone front seats. The driver will hang onto a leather-wrapped steering wheel, gear knob, and rest their feet on custom floor mats with Gladiator branding. The rear deck features a Roll-and-Lock retractable lid with custom mounts for a Sports bar.

A defining modification for the Gladiator is the Grunty Old Man Emu BP-51 suspension kit (2" lift kit, Nitro Canister shocks, fully adjustable, damper control, new leaf springs) riding on 20inch x 10inch x -24 offset Moto Metal Alloys with red accents. The alloys are shod with 33inch x 12.5inch x 20inch Atturo Trail Blade M/T tyres.

The $1 reserve TradeMe auction for the Hilux Gladiator starts 7pm, 18th November, and will close at 7pm on 27th November. Potential buyers will be able to see the concept truck in person at Manukau Toyota during the auction period.

For more information visit: www.toyota.co.nz/hiluxgladiator

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Toyota New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

MethaneSAT: Methane Satellite Mission Control In New Zealand

Mission Control for an international space mission to help tackle climate change will be based in New Zealand, with the Government putting $26 million towards the state-of-the-art satellite...More>>

Real Estate: Late Spring Surge

The continued shortage of quality real estate listings, coupled with record low mortgage interest rates have combined to add some zing to the property market over October. More>>

Wellbeing Stats: Finances Less Terrible And Less Great

According to results from the General Social Survey, the proportion of people who felt they had enough or more than enough money to meet everyday needs increased from 51 percent in 2008 to 63 percent in 2018, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 