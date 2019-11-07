Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update November 7, 2019

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 8:43 am
NZDUSD 0.6365 -0.3%
NZDEUR 0.5751 -0.3%
NZDGBP 0.4951 -0.1%
NZDJPY 69.29 -0.6%
NZDAUD 0.9259 0.0%
NZDCAD 0.8397 -0.1%
GBPNZD 2.0198 0.1%

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6365 (mid-rate) this morning.

A report from Reuters indicating a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could be delayed until December with both terms and the venue still under discussion has reduced risk appetite.

US equity markets along with bond yields are edging lower with traders preferring the safety of gold futures and the Japanese yen.

Yield on the US 10-year Treasury note which had traded to a session high of 1.865% is currently trading back at 1.82%, while the JPY is the strongest performing of the G10 currencies.

The EUR has pushed higher as Euro-zone retail sales increased for the second consecutive month and German factory orders rebounded 1.3%m/m in September, reversing the 0.4% fall recorded in August.

Overnight tonight the Bank of England are widely expected to keep their OCR unchanged at 0.75% while continuing with asset purchase facility for Gilts and Corporate Bonds.

Global equity markets are mixed, - Dow -0.12%, S&P 500 -0.12%, FTSE +0.12%, DAX +0.24%, CAC +0.34%, Nikkei +0.22%, Shanghai -0.43%

Gold prices are little changed trading at $1,489 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices have moved lower, down 1.6% at $56.32 a barrel.

MethaneSAT: Methane Satellite Mission Control In New Zealand

Mission Control for an international space mission to help tackle climate change will be based in New Zealand, with the Government putting $26 million towards the state-of-the-art satellite...More>>

Real Estate: Late Spring Surge

The continued shortage of quality real estate listings, coupled with record low mortgage interest rates have combined to add some zing to the property market over October. More>>

Wellbeing Stats: Finances Less Terrible And Less Great

According to results from the General Social Survey, the proportion of people who felt they had enough or more than enough money to meet everyday needs increased from 51 percent in 2008 to 63 percent in 2018, Stats NZ said today. More>>

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

