XE Morning Update November 7, 2019



NZDUSD 0.6365 -0.3%

NZDEUR 0.5751 -0.3%

NZDGBP 0.4951 -0.1%

NZDJPY 69.29 -0.6%

NZDAUD 0.9259 0.0%

NZDCAD 0.8397 -0.1%

GBPNZD 2.0198 0.1%



The NZDUSD opens at 0.6365 (mid-rate) this morning.

A report from Reuters indicating a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could be delayed until December with both terms and the venue still under discussion has reduced risk appetite.

US equity markets along with bond yields are edging lower with traders preferring the safety of gold futures and the Japanese yen.

Yield on the US 10-year Treasury note which had traded to a session high of 1.865% is currently trading back at 1.82%, while the JPY is the strongest performing of the G10 currencies.

The EUR has pushed higher as Euro-zone retail sales increased for the second consecutive month and German factory orders rebounded 1.3%m/m in September, reversing the 0.4% fall recorded in August.

Overnight tonight the Bank of England are widely expected to keep their OCR unchanged at 0.75% while continuing with asset purchase facility for Gilts and Corporate Bonds.

Global equity markets are mixed, - Dow -0.12%, S&P 500 -0.12%, FTSE +0.12%, DAX +0.24%, CAC +0.34%, Nikkei +0.22%, Shanghai -0.43%

Gold prices are little changed trading at $1,489 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices have moved lower, down 1.6% at $56.32 a barrel.

