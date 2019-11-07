Exporters looking for success at China’s largest trade expo



“China’s largest trade expo now underway in Shanghai provides a unique opportunity to demonstrate New Zealand’s expertise in providing safe, traceable, nutritious and sustainable products for Chinese consumers,” said Bank of China NZ Chief Executive David Wang.

Bank of China is a key financial partner of the International Import Expo Enterprise & Business Exhibition (CIIE) which is being held at the National Convention & Exhibition Centre in Shanghai. The six-day event runs from 5-10 November.

Nearly 100 New Zealand exporters are attending the second annual expo event.

“Bank of China NZ is proud to be supporting New Zealand exporters who are delivering high quality dairy, meat, seafood, fresh produce and other products to Chinese consumers. This is a very important time for exporters to be active in this market with trade between our two countries growing rapidly,” said David Wang.

“The upgrade to the China-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement announced this week by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the East Asia Summit after meeting Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will further underpin opportunities in this exciting and fast growing market.”

New Zealand exports to China have quadrupled since 2008 when the free trade agreement was signed which eliminated most tariffs and significantly reduced red tape. Two way trade totals nearly $30 billion.

One of the key opportunities for New Zealand exporters is the Taste New Zealand Pavilion supported by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, in partnership with China Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand. The pavilion is showcasing food and agricultural products area as well as medical equipment and health care products represented by 46 New Zealand companies.

A further 40 New Zealand companies are exhibiting on their own, promoting a wide range of premium dairy, ice-cream, meat, seafood, fruit, beverage, honey, breakfast and other packaged food as well as health and well-being products.

David Wang said New Zealand’s stringent food safety and biosecurity measures are very important for the Chinese market, providing confidence that New Zealand can be a trusted supplier of quality products and ingredients.

New Zealand has a highly transparent and rigorous food safety system, which is overseen by the New Zealand Government’s Ministry for Primary Industries to ensure that consumers can trust the safety and quality.

“For many exporters, this is their second visit and that very much reflects the great value they see in being able to connect to so many business partners in China under one roof over several days,” said David Wang.

“The expo is a massive event spread over an area the size of 27 rugby fields. It brings together government officials, businesses, exporters and exhibitors from across the world, as well as several thousand Chinese trading companies. Finding the right connections in China is the key to success so this event is a fantastic starting point for exporters wishing to navigate this valuable market.”

Winston Nutritional manufactures high quality dairy-based nutritional products is travelling to the expo for the first time.

“We know that CIIE 2019 will be an excellent opportunity to renew existing connections and forge new relationships for Winston Nutritional in China, our biggest market,” said Winston Nutritional Sales and Marketing Director Dave Nicholas.

“China is expanding its trade liberalisation agenda and broadening global business connections, so this expo really is an unmissable opportunity for exporters wanting to tap into the world’s second largest economy,” said David Wang.

Quick facts on China International Import Expo Exhibition:

• Held for the first time in November 2018 in Shanghai

• Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Centre (Shanghai) is the world’s largest single exhibition complex

• 270,000 m2 of exhibition space – equivalent to the size of 27 full size rugby fields

• 150,000 importers, exporters, visitors, officials from China and around the world expected to attend

• 151 countries and regions represented in 2018

• More than 220 Fortune Global 500 companies attended in 2018

• 6,200 overseas buyers attended in 2018

New Zealand trade with China

China is now New Zealand's largest trading partner, with two-way trade valued at over NZ$28 billion in 2018. This is made up of NZ$15.3 billion in exports and NZ$11.9 billion in imports. October 2018 marked ten years since the China-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement was signed. Exports have quadrupled in that time.

