Grabaseat for ‘Party Gras’ flight to Sydney

7 November 2019

Air New Zealand’s Grabaseat is proud to be getting the party started for Sydney Mardi Gras 2020, with its themed ‘Party Gras’ flight set to take off from Auckland on Friday 28 February.

Hosted by drag queen divas Buckwheat and Tess Tickle, the Party Gras flight will be a spectacular service, with pre-departure cocktails, prizes for those dressed to impress and entertainment that will have guests dancing off the aircraft in Sydney.

Air New Zealand General Manager Loyalty & Customer Direct Jeremy O’Brien says there’s been a festival vibe on previous Mardi Gras flights and the airline expects every seat on the A321neo to sell out.

“With Buckwheat and Tess Tickle hosting the fun, this promises to be the most entertaining way for Kiwis to touchdown in Sydney for the biggest weekend on the Pride calendar.”

Tickets for the Party Gras flight are available exclusively through the Grabaseat website.

To celebrate tickets going on sale today, Grabaseat is releasing a limited number of sizzling introductory fares, with flights starting at $499 return and packages at just $799 per person, including return flights and two nights at the Sydney Harbour Marriot.

Party Gras tickets and packages are available now at grabaseat.co.nz/packages.

