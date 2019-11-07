Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision releases new 5 year Strategic Plan



Audiovisual archive Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision has released a refresh of its 2016–2024 Strategic Plan. The new 2019–2024 Strategic Plan has been informed by work undertaken since 2016, when the first iteration of the plan was developed. It reflects a sharpening of focus to support the Archive’s aspiration to be a sustainable world-class audiovisual archive.

“This new Strategic Plan revisits both the 2016 targets and the 2024 aspirational goals. Notwithstanding supportive inputs from government, the Board felt it necessary to temper strategic ambition with realism about what needs to be done first and properly,” says Ngā Taonga Board Chair, Simon Murdoch.

“This constrained strategic position does not mean the Board has lost confidence in the 2024 vision; it remains the right end-state of our stewardship aspirations and our right place in the nation’s recorded heritage sector. We are particularly looking forward to making a meaningful contribution to the government’s Preserving the Nation’s Memory project and this plan has been designed to ensure that Ngā Taonga is strongly placed to make that important contribution.”

Ngā Taonga Acting Chief Executive Honiana Love says, “The original plan was developed in 2016, not long after the merging of the three main collections in our care. That iteration of the plan set many challenging goals for an organisation of our size and this reset is very much focused on activity that will see us succeed in the long term.”

“It will also place us in a better position to take advantage of exciting new opportunities now that we have become very close neighbours of both the National Library and Archives New Zealand following our recent office move.”



