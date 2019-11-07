Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Unisys Enhances CloudForte Services

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 10:54 am
Press Release: Unisys

WELLINGTON, New Zealand and MICROSOFT IGNITE CONFERENCE 2019, ORLANDO, 7 November 2019 – At Microsoft Ignite, Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced Unisys Cloud Architecture Navigator™ and Cloud Compliance Director™. Together, these new automated features – available immediately enable clients to optimise operations and enhance security for workloads delivered through the Unisys CloudForte® service solution for Microsoft Azure and in hybrid cloud environments as well.

“These new capabilities in CloudForte enable Unisys to help clients achieve their vision: cloud done right, cloud done securely and cloud done smartly,” said Raj Raman, CTO, Cloud at Unisys. “We can show clients the best operational approaches for their cloud, help them establish and continually assess foundational security and compliance controls, and automate delivery of applications and services reliably and economically.”

Cloud Architecture Navigator takes an innovative, phased approach to cloud optimisation. It enables continual review and optimisation of how cloud implementations match up to changing technology and fluctuating workload requirements across six critical aspects of the cloud: cost, security, performance, reliability, operations and application modernisation. As a result, Unisys recommends optimisations and remediations that enable the organisation to have an Azure or other cloud environment delivering services at peak performance and greatest cost-efficiency.

Cloud Compliance Director provides an automated capability for cloud security posture management (CSPM) – a daunting challenge as cyber threats steadily become more sophisticated. Cloud Compliance Director applies reviews, best practice guidance, improvement plans and optimisation across five critical cloud pillars: cost, security, performance, reliability and operations. This capability drives operational improvement through integration with DevOps, multi-cloud environments and other advanced cloud architectures. Most of all, it fosters a thoroughly security-optimised cloud environment and a culture of continuous compliance.

In Azure, as in other cloud environments, Cloud Architecture Navigator and Cloud Compliance Director provide a high degree of visibility into risk posture for cloud security. Cloud Architecture Navigator enables security reviews using codified best practices, while Cloud Compliance Director validates those reviews by providing risk visibility through automated scans of the Azure infrastructure. Combined, both capabilities help clients continually gauge the actual levels of security and compliance in their cloud deployment against reactive, manual estimates and take necessary steps to reduce risk.

“Cloud Architecture Navigator and Cloud Compliance Director provide added operational and security benefits that the CloudForte solution can deliver for users of Microsoft Azure,” said Tom Keane, corporate vice president, Azure Global at Microsoft Corp. “Those enhanced strengths give our joint clients greater flexibility and confidence as they build sophisticated cloud environments to handle increasingly complex workloads, improve service to customers and quickly capitalise on emerging opportunities in in the marketplace. “

Click here or visit https://www.unisys.com/offerings/digital-workplace-services/event/microsoft-2019-ignite-conference-id-4307 for more information on Unisys’ sponsorship and participation at Microsoft Ignite 2019.

About Unisys
Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.co.nz.

