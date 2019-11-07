NZ’s trusted ticketing platform extends support for charity



Leading event calendar and ticketing provider Eventfinda is providing functionality from its own platform making it easier for charitable organisations to accept donations. At the same time, it is offering customers the ability to make tax-deductible donations whilst purchasing event tickets.

With more than 1.2 million visits to the Eventfinda website each month the platform is already the go-to place for New Zealanders looking for what’s on and tickets to attend. This newly-introduced function lets customers get their tickets and make a donation before checkout all in a single transaction.

Eventfinda CEO James McGlinn says the company has developed the Charitable Donations function within the Eventfinda ticket purchase process as a direct support for charitable and arts organisations. “We know most New Zealanders are willing to help their fellows; we’ve just made it a lot easier to do so. All you have to do is check one more box and the donation is added to your total.”

McGlinn says Eventfinda’s new feature enables every user to donate to a cause via ticketed events on the site. “Getting involved couldn’t be simpler. If you’re attending an event, and booking with us, go ahead and tick that box. It’s for a great cause and we’re pleased to do our part to help.”

The new feature is launched ahead of the MusicHelps charity’s NZ Music T-Shirt Day. MusicHelps General Manager Peter Dickens is thrilled with the response to the event from the local music industry and businesses like Eventfinda.

“NZ Music T-Shirt Day is our flagship event,” he says. “The Eventfinda donation platform and their support of MusicHelps will greatly help us raise awareness and funds to carry out our vital work helping people in need around the country.”

The official charity of the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards, MusicHelps has assisted over 60,000 people across Aotearoa with health issues, the vulnerable and disabled, and those who are at risk.

The donations feature is now live across the Eventfinda platform, adds McGlinn, letting Kiwi revellers extend their good times to those in need going forward. “We’ve now released this functionality to selected charities, who can increase their fundraising activity by presenting appeal information to potential donors at the time of ticket sale. Our customers can choose the causes and even specific campaigns they wish to support.”

Through a single transaction a separate tax-deductible receipt is provided to donors alongside their tickets and other event-related information. Participating charities like MusicHelps, says McGlinn, are provided with an administrative portal detailing all fundraising activity and providing downloads or exports of donor information.



