Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Skills Bright Sparks 2019 Winners Announced

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 7:42 pm
Press Release: Skills Bright Sparks

Skills Bright Sparks 2019 Winners Announced

An app that helps kick teens out of the shower, a scanner that ‘reads’ colours and an app that helps towards
suicide prevention – top the awards for 2019

An app that allows parents and siblings of wayward teens to eject them from the shower and a scanner that helps the visually impaired to ‘read’ colours are the two overall award-winning inventions in this year’s Skills Bright Sparks competition.

Skills Bright Sparks is New Zealand’s longest running national competition for young inventors, open to intermediate and high school-aged students. It receives entries from across a broad spectrum of digital, engineering and creative technologies with projects from apps and gadgets, to experiments and revolutionary machines.

The Waterwise shower app, which enables parents (or grumpy siblings) to cut showers short – as well as provide a clear idea of water usage in households – won Cashmere High School Year 13 student Adam Smith of Christchurch the Skills Bright Sparks Overall Best Male Award.

Smith says he created his Waterwise shower app after he and his family became frustrated with his sister taking long showers. “The family gets tired of waiting for her,” says Adam. “But the app also provides parents with a tool to control the amount of water used by the shower. So that provides insights on the impact that water and shower usage have on the environment.”

Year 8 student Agam Aharon, from Ponsonby Intermediate in Auckland, was named Skills Bright Sparks Overall Best Female Award winner for her Spectro Scanner, a device that can be used to ‘read’ colours to people who are visually impaired or colour blind.

Aharon says she was inspired by the special needs children her mother works with: “I thought of a way that I could help these children’s lives be a bit easier.” The Spectro Scanner can be used to read out the colours of different items, such as items of clothing.

As part of their prize, Aharon and Smith will receive a personalised tour of Skills Bright Sparks’ sponsor Rocket Lab’s mission control facility – and the opportunity to witness a ‘hotfire’ test of its Rutherford rocket engines.

The popular People’s Choice Award was won by Angelina Yang from Northcross Intermediate in Auckland. The competition’s youngest 2019 winner – at just 12 – Angelina designed a Table Tennis Serving Machine from Lego that allows her to practice when no one else is able to train with her.

A Special Award for Health & Wellbeing was also awarded to Will Waters from Otumoetai College for his app Lifeboat – designed to help those who suffer from depression or anxiety to build up the courage to ask for help. Waters designed the app because he himself suffers from anxiety and he wanted to do something to address New Zealand’s high suicide rate.

This year, a third of the Skills Bright Sparks finalists were female, which is a great indication says Skills Group CEO Garry Fissenden, that more girls are seeing STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects as no longer solely the domain of the boys.

“We think this is really exciting,” says Fissenden. “Of those who then placed in our awards for 2019, just under half were female. That’s a real indication that girls are recognising how exciting STEM subjects can be and that there are some great career options there for them.”

This year, the judges also noticed that a large number of entries were very clearly focused on addressing environmental concerns.
“It was evident that many of our students are focused on solutions to issues that impact our environment. It does suggest that the health of our planet is a major concern for Kiwi youth.”
The winners were announced at the Skills Bright Sparks awards ceremony at Datacom in Auckland on Thursday 7 November. Sponsors of the Skills Bright Sparks competition included Rocket Lab, ASB, Datacom, Shift, NZ Print, Microsoft and NZTE.


WINNERS
Overall Best FemaleAgam Aharon, Ponsonby Intermediate School (Year 8): Spectro Scanner
Overall Best MaleAdam Smith, Cashmere High School (Year 13): Waterwise App

People’s Choice AwardAngelina Yang, Northcross Intermediate (Year 7): Table Tennis serving machine made from Lego

Top Junior Bright SparkJames Avenell, Alexandra Primary School (Year 8): Weed Killing Robot
Top Senior Bright Spark – Bert Downs, Te Awamutu College (Year 12): Extend Virtual Reality

SPECIAL AWARDS
Special Award: Health & Wellbeing – Will Waters, Otumoetai College (Year 10) : Lifeboat app for encouraging those with depression or anxiety to seek help
Special Award: Outstanding EngineeringAngelina Yang, Northcross Intermediate (Year 7): Table Tennis serving machine made from Lego
Special Award: RoboticsThomas James, Burnside High School (Year 12): Wheelie Drive v.2
Special Award: SoftwareBrian Kitchen, Western Springs College (Year 10): Raspberry Fly, 3D scanner for modelling caves
Special Award: Originality Matthew Shepherd, Taradale High School (Year 13): Scratch Pack automated back scratcher to alleviate back pain.
Emerging PotentialJasmine Jared, Rangitoto College (Year 10): eBackpack

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Skills Bright Sparks on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

MethaneSAT: Methane Satellite Mission Control In New Zealand

Mission Control for an international space mission to help tackle climate change will be based in New Zealand, with the Government putting $26 million towards the state-of-the-art satellite...More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Late Spring Surge

The continued shortage of quality real estate listings, coupled with record low mortgage interest rates have combined to add some zing to the property market over October. More>>

Wellbeing Stats: Finances Less Terrible And Less Great

According to results from the General Social Survey, the proportion of people who felt they had enough or more than enough money to meet everyday needs increased from 51 percent in 2008 to 63 percent in 2018, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 