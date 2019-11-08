Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Climate change panel

Friday, 8 November 2019, 8:12 am
Press Release: Safe Food Campaign

What are some of the effects of climate change? How can we deal with them? A panel of five will give their perspectives on cities, transport, farming, managing waste, plastic, buildings and food at the Wellington Go Green Expo on both Saturday and Sunday at 4pm on 9 and 10 November.

The overuse of fossil fuels in industrial agriculture has contributed to a climate crisis,” stated Claire Bleakley, one of the panellists who will speak about farming. An organic farmer, she recommends adopting regenerative and organic methods that don’t use pesticides and artificial fertilisers that come from fossil fuels. “Genetic engineering and gene editing are not the answer either to our climate crisis,” she said. “These methods are imprecise, and not enough is known about their effects on us and the environment.”

“All of us must come to the party in order to cut emissions and absorb carbon as we transition to a zero carbon world,” said Professor Ralph Chapman, another panellist who will speak. He is Director of Environmental Studies at Victoria University of Wellington. “Transport and food are two of the biggest drivers of New Zealand's greenhouse gas emissions,” he said. “I congratulate the Government and James Shaw in particular for passing the Zero Carbon Bill into law, an important first step. However much needs to be done, and urgently. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change requires all carbon emissions to be cut within a decade.”

The panel: Associate Professor Ralph Chapman (Saturday), Melanie Vautier (Sunday), Victoria University; Claire Bleakley, organic grower; Polly Griffiths, Sustainability Trust; Eleanor West, NZ Green Building Council; Alison White, Safe Food Campaign.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Safe Food Campaign on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

MethaneSAT: Methane Satellite Mission Control In New Zealand

Mission Control for an international space mission to help tackle climate change will be based in New Zealand, with the Government putting $26 million towards the state-of-the-art satellite...More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Late Spring Surge

The continued shortage of quality real estate listings, coupled with record low mortgage interest rates have combined to add some zing to the property market over October. More>>

Wellbeing Stats: Finances Less Terrible And Less Great

According to results from the General Social Survey, the proportion of people who felt they had enough or more than enough money to meet everyday needs increased from 51 percent in 2008 to 63 percent in 2018, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 