Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update

Friday, 8 November 2019, 8:46 am
Press Release: XE.com

The NZD opens at 0.6359

In what is shaping up to have more excitement than a Bachelor finale, the US China Phase One trade deal looks to be back on. This was originally looking good early in the week, but fears the deal was falling apart started to increase yesterday. Initial optimism from both parties turned to questions over whether tariffs would be wound back, then foreboding silence. Thankfully we look to be back on today, first with a headline that China would be willing negotiate on how many tariffs would be cancelled, then on the US confirming the deal would indeed include tariff roll backs. This had led to a broad risk on move, with a lot of US Stock indices breaking to all-time highs.

What hasn’t quite joined the party though is the NZD. This is because the odds of an interest rate cut for next Wednesday have drifted up from 50% a few days ago, to 75% currently. This has negated a lot of the risk on move that you would expect. Remember as well, that the more a cut gets priced in, the less a drop we would expect if they finally cut, and the larger the bounce we would expect if they keep rates on hold.

At 1:30 this afternoon we have the RBA out with their Monetary Policy Statement though no major change in tone is really expected, from an accommodative hold.

Global equity markets are up across the board, - Dow +0.87%, S&P 500 +0.61%, FTSE +0.13%, DAX +0.83%, CAC +0.41%, Nikkei +0.11%, Shanghai +0.00%

Gold prices are off trading down 1.5% to $1,466 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices have bounced, up 2.4% at $57.69 a barrel.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE.com on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

MethaneSAT: Methane Satellite Mission Control In New Zealand

Mission Control for an international space mission to help tackle climate change will be based in New Zealand, with the Government putting $26 million towards the state-of-the-art satellite...More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Late Spring Surge

The continued shortage of quality real estate listings, coupled with record low mortgage interest rates have combined to add some zing to the property market over October. More>>

Wellbeing Stats: Finances Less Terrible And Less Great

According to results from the General Social Survey, the proportion of people who felt they had enough or more than enough money to meet everyday needs increased from 51 percent in 2008 to 63 percent in 2018, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 