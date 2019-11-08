Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Stratford chosen to host national dairy sector youth camp

Friday, 8 November 2019, 8:47 am
Press Release: Holstein Fresian

Taranaki is set to host a national youth camp designed to upskill young people interested in showing and handling dairy cattle.

The camp, organised by Holstein Friesian NZ, is being held at Stratford’s A&P Showgrounds from 10th-13th January 2020.

Participants will learn how to prepare a heifer for a show, with tutorials on clipping, judging, handling, nutrition and showmanship.

“The demonstrations will all be really practical and hands-on,” said Holstein Friesian NZ field officer Amelia Griffin.

“Each student will be assigned their own heifer so they can prepare the animal for a mini show.”

The National All Dairy Breeds Youth Camp is open to young people between the ages of 10-21.

“The camp is open to anyone. Participants don’t have to be from a farm or a member of a breed society,” said Amelia.

“They just have to be interested in showing dairy cattle and learning more about animal behaviour, handling and care.”

Attendees vie for the Paramount Cup, which is awarded to the top performing HFNZ youth member at the camp.

The trophy has previously been awarded to a Waikato teenager who wasn’t off a farm, but was passionate about dairy cattle.

“An important part of the camp will be a dinner held with Taranaki Holstein Friesian NZ members,” said Amelia.

“It will provide a fantastic opportunity for attendees to connect with local dairy farmers who may need a hand showing their cattle.”

The Taranaki branch of Holstein Friesian NZ has generously donated $2000 towards the camp.

“It’s a great way for us to give back and support young people to grow their knowledge and confidence around cattle,” said branch president Jamie Taylor.

“It’s rare to have an event of this calibre on our backdoor step. I’d urge Taranaki residents to make the most of it and sign up.”

Taranaki Holstein Friesian studs will provide cattle for participants to care for during the camp.

The youth camp has also received sponsorship from CRV Ambreed, Bell Booth, LIC, G&M Wood, Holstein International and Semex.

People can register by visiting www.nzholstein.org.nz/

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Holstein Fresian on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

MethaneSAT: Methane Satellite Mission Control In New Zealand

Mission Control for an international space mission to help tackle climate change will be based in New Zealand, with the Government putting $26 million towards the state-of-the-art satellite...More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Late Spring Surge

The continued shortage of quality real estate listings, coupled with record low mortgage interest rates have combined to add some zing to the property market over October. More>>

Wellbeing Stats: Finances Less Terrible And Less Great

According to results from the General Social Survey, the proportion of people who felt they had enough or more than enough money to meet everyday needs increased from 51 percent in 2008 to 63 percent in 2018, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 