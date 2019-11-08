Smaller providers are the big winners at TUANZ awards

Last night saw more than 200 senior-level professionals from the New Zealand Internet and Communications Technology sector come together at the Broadband Compare TUANZ Awards to celebrate the best of the best in the New Zealand broadband sector.

The awards were hosted at the Crowne Plaza by Broadband Compare, a free to use broadband comparison website operated by NZ Compare and TUANZ, the independent, not-for-profit membership association with over 170 New Zealand corporate and individual members.

Gavin Male, Head Judge and CEO NZ Compare says, "Our judging panel was impressed this year by the quality of entries from a more than 25 different internet service providers - from firmly established national players like 2degrees, Vodafone, Trustpower and Slingshot to newer entrants in the market and specialist providers like Stuff Fibre, NOW, Farmside, Network for Learning and Primo Wireless."

"This year’s winners highlight the growing range of options available to the consumer in the NZ broadband market. So much has changed and there are more options than ever which is where Broadband Compare helps Kiwis make a fully informed choice on their broadband plan."

"A range of entries displayed true innovation in the way that NZ service providers are understanding their customers’ needs and delivering ground-breaking services and packages. We were delighted to see a consistent commitments to innovation, quality control and customers across New Zealand."

Male continues "We would like to thank all of our sponsors and entrants, and congratulations again to all of the category winners."

The 2019 Broadband Compare TUANZ Awards Winners are:

NZ Compare People’s Choice Awards 2019 (Sponsored by Opinion Compare)

Stuff Fibre

TUANZ NZ Provider of the Year (Sponsored by TUANZ)

Stuff Fibre

NZ Wholesaler of the Year (Sponsored by BannerBuzz)

Vocus

Best Bundled Plan (Sponsored by Power Compare)

Trustpower Ltd

Best Service Provider under 10,000 customers (Sponsored by Give Plants)

MegaTEL

Best Service Provider Over 10,000 customers (Sponsored by realestate.co.nz)

2degrees

Best Customer Support (Sponsored by Nodd)

NOW Broadband

Best Fibre Broadband Provider (Sponsored by FLINT)

Stuff Fibre

Best Specialist Broadband Provider (Sponsored by Umbrella Company)

Wireless Nation

Best Broadband Innovation (Sponsored by SLICE Digital)

Stuff Fibre

Best Rural Service Provider (Sponsored by Aurecon)

Farmside Ltd

Best Wireless Broadband Provider (Sponsored by InternetNZ)

Farmside Ltd





