Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Executive Director for the Sustainable Business Council

Friday, 8 November 2019, 9:08 am
Press Release: Sustainable Business Council

BusinessNZ announces new Executive Director for the Sustainable Business Council


BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope has announced that Mike Burrell will be the new Executive Director of the Sustainable Business Council, starting in January 2020.

"I am delighted to have Mike join the BusinessNZ team to lead the Sustainable Business Council", said Kirk Hope. "Mike’s senior executive experience in the public and private sectors will help maintain and grow SBC’s reputation as one of the most influential voices in the important area of sustainability."

Karen Silk, the SBC Advisory Board Chair and Acting General Manager, Experience Hub, Westpac New Zealand, said "We are very much looking forward to Mike Burrell joining the Sustainable Business Council. He will bring to the role a deep understanding of environmental and social issues on a global scale as well as the unique New Zealand context in which we operate. He understands the opportunities that sustainability represents for businesses as well as the leadership role that our members play in this area.

"Mike will take up the SBC role with the organisation in very good health, thanks to the outstanding contribution of Abbie Reynolds and the whole SBC team. In its 20th year, 114 SBC members are leading change and embracing the opportunities that open up for businesses when they fully integrate care for their environment, their communities and their people into their thinking.

"Mike will take up the role on 21 January 2020. Abbie Reynolds’ last day in the role will be 6 December, and there will be a chance for members to bid her farewell before then. We will greatly miss her warmth and manaakitanga, but we know that Mike will help SBC continue to inspire positive change for sustainable businesses. "

Kirk Hope said "Abbie Reynolds has achieved a huge amount in her 3 ½ years at SBC, including sharing New Zealand business achievements on the Sustainable Development Goals with the world at the United Nations this July, and even more recently being recognised with the Women of Influence: Board and Management award. We wish her all the very best with her future endeavours."

Mike is currently New Zealand’s High Commissioner to South Africa. Before that he was Director for Sustainable Economic Development at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade where he was responsible for leading a division of sector specialists tasked with providing the expertise necessary to implement New Zealand’s $600m aid programme. This included projects in renewable energy, climate change, agriculture, and sustainable fisheries.

Prior to joining Foreign Affairs, Mike was the founding CEO of Aquaculture New Zealand, focussing on sustainable growth in aquaculture and sustainable aquaculture practices. He holds degrees from the London School of Economics and the University of Canterbury.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Sustainable Business Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

MethaneSAT: Methane Satellite Mission Control In New Zealand

Mission Control for an international space mission to help tackle climate change will be based in New Zealand, with the Government putting $26 million towards the state-of-the-art satellite...More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Late Spring Surge

The continued shortage of quality real estate listings, coupled with record low mortgage interest rates have combined to add some zing to the property market over October. More>>

Wellbeing Stats: Finances Less Terrible And Less Great

According to results from the General Social Survey, the proportion of people who felt they had enough or more than enough money to meet everyday needs increased from 51 percent in 2008 to 63 percent in 2018, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 