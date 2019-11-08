Fund managers to compete for Good Returns/Research IP Awards

7 November 2019

New Zealand’s best fund managers to compete for first annual Good Returns/Research IP awards on 28 November





A new collaboration is set to recognise and award the best fund managers in the country. The partnership between Good Returns and Research IP is behind the eponymous awards, to be held on 28 November. With managed funds growing to record levels in New Zealand and consumers looking more critically at avenues to build their wealth, the awards will play a crucial role by identifying the top-performing money managers, with categories such as Fund Manager of the Year, Boutique Manager of the Year and KiwiSaver of the Year.

The first annual Good Returns/Research IP Awards will include some new categories and, in a New Zealand first, the awards will be opened to financial advisers to attend. Awards of this type have typically been the province of fund managers, but the Good Returns/Research IP Awards will emphasise the expertise of advisers in the wealth management equation, with an Advisers’ Choice award for the best fund managers in three different categories.

Good Returns MD, founder and business journalist Philip Macalister says Research IP was the obvious partner for an awards programme which will benefit advisers, investors and retirees who need to know the best in the wealth management business.

“Research IP has a strong understanding of the New Zealand wealth management scene, and together we have deliberately taken this inclusive stance in recognition of the whole New Zealand sector. The awards reflect the positive relationships Research IP has developed over the past 12 years operating in the New Zealand market via advice groups, research houses, partnerships and now under its own brand.

“The awards are set for 28 November, and this allows us the time to review the short-listed fund managers. We look forward to sharing these great managers with New Zealanders soon.”

Research IP is a leading provider of investment research, tools and technology which this month launched its expanded operations in New Zealand. Having previously powered the NZX’s FundSource Awards over the past four years, the company is experienced in undertaking the requisite research to award the very best.

Research IP Managing Director Darren Howlin said, “Good Returns’ status as a repository for financial services information makes it the ideal partner in an awards programme which will find and acknowledge the best in the business, year after year. We are pleased to have partnered with Philip and his team to launch this new, more comprehensive programme.”

On 28 November, Research IP will also officially launch its research service in New Zealand under its own brand. In association with the awards, Research IP will host on its new website over 60 managed fund qualitative research reports and over 500 one-page snapshots, which form the New Zealand investment universe.

Mr Howlin said the awards and associated offering are designed to be more accessible to everyday investors and advisers. “Research IP will have a core offering that is freely available to financial advisers and direct investors. This will enable people to have access to key information and ratings, helping them to make important investment decisions on their retirement savings or investment funds. The only requirement to access the service is an email address.”

Research IP is now supported by 12 technology and investment professionals based in Australia and Taiwan. Howlin said, “Research IP will be making some further announcements about the growing team; we have some very capable and highly respected people who have a strong understanding of the New Zealand marketplace.

“Financial advisers, direct investors and fund managers can register their interest for the soon-to-be-released service at www.Research-IP.com.”

Award Categories:

Alternatives

Diversified Funds

Australasian Equities

New Zealand Equities

Australian Equities

Global Equities

Australasian Fixed Interest

Global Fixed interest

Global Property & Infrastructure

Australasian Property

Longevity Award

Fund Manager of the Year

Boutique Manager of the Year

KiwiSaver of the Year

Adviser Choice

