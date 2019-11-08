Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Zero Carbon Bill welcomed

Friday, 8 November 2019, 11:25 am
Press Release: PEPANZ

The Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ) has welcomed the near unanimous passage of the Zero Carbon Bill into law.

"Our industry supports global efforts to lower emissions and we are a big part of the solution," says PEPANZ spokesman Phil Rennie.

"Natural gas provides options and encourage electrification by keeping the cost of electricity down, as confirmed by the Interim Climate Change Committee this year.

"Keeping the lights on and showers hot while delivering a just and affordable transition to net zero carbon goals are crucial to maintaining a prosperous economy and the well-being of all New Zealanders.

"Now the Climate Change Commission (CCC) will have a major job ahead as it develops and executes its first three five-year emission budgets. This is part of our collective economic, social and environmental journey towards a low emissions economy.

"We look to the CCC to be dispassionate and evidence-based in its pursuit of its work and expect this to include an assessment of carbon capture and storage. This technology has been proven to be economic elsewhere in the world and we need a regulatory regime to specifically enable it in New Zealand.

"It’s also important to align our efforts with trade competitors, otherwise industries could shift activity overseas to use higher emitting fuels which would be a lose-lose for the economy and environment.

"We therefore strongly support the use of quality international credits. This would mean that global emissions can be reduced in the most effective and least costly ways possible.

"It’s also important to align our efforts with trade competitors, otherwise industries could shift activity overseas to use higher emitting fuels which would be a lose-lose for the economy and environment.

"We look forward to engaging with the CCC, the Government and others in an on-going conversation about the role of the entire New Zealand energy system in achieving the goal set out in the Zero Carbon Bill."

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from PEPANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

MethaneSAT: Methane Satellite Mission Control In New Zealand

Mission Control for an international space mission to help tackle climate change will be based in New Zealand, with the Government putting $26 million towards the state-of-the-art satellite...More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Late Spring Surge

The continued shortage of quality real estate listings, coupled with record low mortgage interest rates have combined to add some zing to the property market over October. More>>

Wellbeing Stats: Finances Less Terrible And Less Great

According to results from the General Social Survey, the proportion of people who felt they had enough or more than enough money to meet everyday needs increased from 51 percent in 2008 to 63 percent in 2018, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 